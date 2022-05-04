Meg Ryan Is Returning for Her First Rom-Com in 13 Years

After a 13-year hiatus from the world of romantic comedies, Meg Ryan is heading back on set as both director and star. Learn about her upcoming project.

Watch: Meg Ryan Makes Directorial Debut With "Ithaca"

You may be sleepless over this news: Meg Ryan is returning to the world of rom-coms.

Meg, 60, will be directing and starring in the upcoming romantic comedy What Happens Later, co-starring The X-Files actor David Duchonvy, she shared on Instagram on May 3.

The movie will be based on the Steven Dietz play Shooting Star, with Steven co-writing the screenplay with Meg and novelist Kirk Lynn, according to Variety.

So what exactly happens…later? The film will follow two characters named Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny) who used to be in a relationship long ago, per the outlet. As luck (and the world of rom-coms) would have it, the two are reunited after being snowed-in at an airport decades after their breakup. Willa and Bill then embark on revisiting their past—with hesitation of course.

According to Variety, the flick's official logline reads, "What if late one snowy night you came face to face with someone from your long ago? Someone who once held your secrets, because once, long ago, that person held your heart."

Meg Ryan Through the Years

While Meg stole our hearts in classics like When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail, her last rom-com role was in Serious Moonlight in 2009. Since then, she's acted in the TV series Web Therapy and Picture Paris, as well as directed and starred in the war movie Ithaca in 2015.

Scroll on to see all of Meg Ryan's best romantic comedy roles.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
When Harry Met Sally

College graduates Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) and Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) debate whether men and women can strictly be platonic friends during a contentious car trip and the pair test their theories when they are reunited ten years later in this 1989 rom com.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
Joe Versus The Volcano

In this 1990 film, Joe (Tom Hanks) is a hypochondriac who after learning he's dying decides to quit his job and accepts an offer to throw himself into a volcano on a tropical island. He didn't expect that along the way he would learn to live and fall in love with a woman named Patricia (Ryan).

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Perlude To A Kiss

Ryan takes on the role of Rita Boyle, a free-spirited graphic designer, who marries Peter Hoskins (Alec Baldwin), a conservative employee of a Chicago publishing house. At the wedding, she is approached by an elderly man named Julius (Sydney Walker) who asks for a kiss from her. When he does, their spirits switch until her new husband can see beyond the physical and Julius agrees to return his original body.

Tristar Pictures
Sleepless in Seattle

Ryan and Hanks reunite for this 1993 iconic rom com. Sleepless in Seattle tells the story of a man, Sam Baldwin (Hanks), who moved to Seattle with his son, Jonah, following the death of his wife. Jonah sets out to find a new partner for his father by calling into a radio program and Sam joins in the conversation. Annie Reed (Ryan) hears the show and falls for him. She then asks him to meet her at the Empire State Building on Valentine's Day.

Snap/Shutterstock
I.Q.

The Connecticut native portrays Catherine Boyd who is the niece of physicist Albert Einstein. Despite being engaged to another man, a mechanic falls for her and gets the help of her uncle and his mischievous colleagues to make Boyd reciprocate his feelings.

Warner Bros.
You've Got Mail

The actress plays Kathleen Kelly, the owner of an independent bookstore The Shop Around the Corner in New York City, who starts to email with a mystery man only to find out that she has been corresponding with Joe Fox (Hanks), the man behind her competition, Fox Books.

20th Century Fox
French Kiss

When Kate (Ryan) discovers that her fiancé, Charlie (Timothy Hutton), has fallen for a Parisian woman, she decides to go to France to confront him. On the way, she is seated next to Luc (Kevin Kline), a charming crook who uses her to smuggle a stolen necklace. As the pair get to know each other, they begin to have feelings for each other and Kate must decide where her heart lies.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
Addicted To Love

Things get complicated when astronomer Sam (Matthew Broderick) moves to New York City to stalk his ex (Kelly Preston) and her new boyfriend, Anton (Tchéky Karyo). He later meets, Maggie (Ryan) who is Anton's former girlfriend. The pair bond over their need to separate their exs and eventually fall for each other.

John Baer/Miramax/Konrad/Kobal/Shutterstock
Kate & Leopold

Ryan is Kate McKay, a modern day business executive, who falls in love with Leopold (Hugh Jackman), the third Duke of Albany from the late 1800s, when a rip in the fabric of time thrusts him into present day New York. An old-fashioned romance ensues between the duo.

Lorey Sebastian/Land Inc/Castle Rock/Kobal/Shutterstock
In the Land of Women

Carter Webb (Adam Brody) is a successful writer who returns to his hometown of Detroit to help his grandmother (Olympia Dukakis) who is in failing health and begin work on his long-planned novel. While staying with his grandmother, he gets to know her neighbors—mom Sarah Hardwicke (Ryan) and her two daughters, Lucy (Kristen Stewart) and Paige (Makenzie Vega).

Berk/Lane/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Deal

A struggling Hollywood producer cons a major studio into financing an action film following the adventures of 19th century British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli. He tries to get a studio executive (Ryan) to fall for him in the midst of making the film.

Night And Day/Kobal/Shutterstock
Serious Moonlight

Ryan takes on the role of Louise, a high-powered Manhattan lawyer, who is shocked to discover her husband's (Hutton) affair with a much younger woman. Rather than letting him go, she decides to hold him captive until he commits to trying to make their marriage work.  

