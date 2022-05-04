Nordstrom Rack 83% Off Sandal Deals: 12 Best Buys From Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, Steve Madden & More

Don't miss Nordstrom Rack shoe deals starting at $11 on Koolaburra by UGG and Aerosoles among other brands.

By Marenah Dobin May 04, 2022
EComm: Nordstrom Rack Sandal DealsGetty Images

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.

It's time to put the boots away, ditch the socks, and slip into some adorable sandals (depending on where you live, of course). If you want to expand your shoe collection without breaking your budget, Nordstrom Rack has amazing deals from Birkenstock, Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, UGG by Koolaburra, Aerosoles, Steve Madden, and more top brands.

You can shop these amazing Nordstrom Rack deals on designer flats, heeled sandals, slides, and more fashion-forward styles at an 83% discount with prices starting at $11. Not sure where to begin? Here are the shoes you should add to your cart.... before they sell out.

Gigi Hadid, Tiffany Haddish, Katy Perry, and More Stars Have Shoes From This Affordable AAPI-Owned Brand

Steve Madden Melyza Flat Sandal

These woven flat sandals are such a staple for summer. This brown goes with everything, but you can also get these in five additional colors.

$80
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Marcella Slide Sandal

How darling is this bow? You can also wear these in black.

$148
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Circus by Sam Edelman Everette Faux Fur Slide Sandal

Ditch the neutrals and go for something super fun and ultra cozy. These faux fur slides are everything and they come in so many vibrant colors.

$45
$11
Nordstrom Rack

Aerosoles Entrée Mule Sandal

Get the lift of a heel with the comfort of a flat with these incredibly easy-to-wear shoes from Aerosoles. These also come in black and brown. Aerosoles will never do you wrong. They have supremely comfortable footwear.

$99
$75
Nordstrom

Koolaburra by UGG Pasea Faux Shearling Buckled Slide Sandal

It doesn't get more comfortable than these faux shearling sandals. Your feet will thank you.

$65
Nordstrom Rack

Jeffrey Campbell Danae Curb Link Slide Sandal

Look polished and feel comfortable with these chain-embellished sandals.

$90
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Slaye Quilted Slide Sandal

You just found your new "throw on and go" sandals. It doesn't get any easier than these. They also come in white.

$70
$23
Nordstrom Rack

Jeffrey Campbell Acelynn Faux Fur Slide Sandal

Slides, but make it fashion. Yes, you can turn heads in a pair of flats and these shoes prove that point.

$135
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Janice Platform Wedge Sandal

These platforms are totally 90s vibes and who doesn't love a throwback?

$70
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Willow Knot Slide Sandal

How can you knot love these slide sandals (pun intended)? They're fashionable, functional, and they come in so many colors.

$80
$49
Nordstrom Rack

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal

Get that classic Birkenstock aesthetic with a waterproof twist. You can also get them in black.

$50
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Garson Slide Sandal

Summer is on the way. A new pair of white sandals is an absolute must. And these have a super comfortable footbed. 

$90
$45
Nordstrom Rack

If you're looking for more great shoe shopping, check out these sneakers that Reese Witherspoon, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, and Joe Jonas have.

