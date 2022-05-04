Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Tease "Big" Wedding Filled With Surprises

When it comes to her wedding day, Cheyenne Floyd will go big or go home!
With just a few months to go until the Teen Mom OG star marries Zach Davis, fans are waiting for any and all details about the romantic day. Fortunately, the couple was able to drop some new teases in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"Everything's coming along just as planned," Zach shared on May 1. "We have the venue. We have the date. We have a lot setup already and we're just excited to get going. It will be big."
Cheyenne's parents had a whopping 600 attendees at their wedding, and the MTV star and her fiancé are hoping to finalize a guest list half that size. They have a lot of friends they want to celebrate with, though, making the goal easier said than done.
"We invited everyone," Cheyenne said. "There are people from Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, Black Ink Tattoo. We covered all bases. Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are definitely coming."
Before joining Teen Mom OG in 2017, Cheyenne appeared on MTV's reality dating show Are You the One? She later met Cory Wharton on The Challenge: Rivals 3. The pair shares 5-year-old daughter Ryder and have remained close co-parents. In fact, Cheyenne previously confirmed to E! News that Cory and his family are invited to the wedding.
As for whether viewers will get to see the nuptials—and Cheyenne's three planned outfit changes—on TV, the jury is still out.
"It's a work in progress," Cheyenne said. "We are open to it. My parents are not…I have asked that our normal crew can attend our wedding. I don't want them to work that day. I feel like they're such a big part of our relationship and our family. We want them there to celebrate with us."
For now, Cheyenne, Zach and the entire family are happy to celebrate Ryder's latest milestone. On May 1, friends and family celebrated the launch of Nails by Ryder K with a pop-up shop in Pasadena, Calif.
"Ryder has named every polish," Cheyenne explained. "She has picked every polish. She picked her logos. She picked the bottles. She has truly bossed us around."
Plus, Cheyenne confirmed her first children's book will be released later this year titled Ryder K The Mini Boss: Little Hands, Big Dreams.
"We want to teach our kids that you can have anything that you want," she said. "You can accomplish any dream that you want and the world is yours. Take it on."
And through all the hustle and bustle of work, parties, reality TV and wedding planning, Zach and Cheyenne are also taking time to celebrate their love story.
Before their event came to an end, the duo acknowledged all they have accomplished together as a team.
"I just love this woman's passion and her work ethic," Zach said. "She feels like she has to go every day and I can't do nothing but respect it and I love her to death. By far, you are just immaculate in everything that you do and I love you."
Cheyenne added, "There's just full support. To be in such a beautiful, loving relationship and to have the support of my partner is the best feeling. Someone asked me earlier, ‘Are you happy now?' I'm so happy I could cry. We've had quite the journey but we're good."