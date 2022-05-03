Phoebe Bridgers Shares She Had an Abortion Last Year

Watch : Grammy Nominee Phoebe Bridgers Talks "Punisher": Nominee Spotlight

Phoebe Bridgers is opening up about her abortion story.

On May 3, the "Kyoto" singer shared that she sought an abortion last year while on her Reunion Tour in support of her second studio album, Punisher. The candid revelation came just a day after a Supreme Court draft opinion regarding the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade—the landmark case which holds that the Constitution protects an individual's right to an abortion prior to fetus viability—leaked online.

"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," Bridgers wrote on Twitter, explaining that she went to a Planned Parenthood center "where they gave me the abortion pill."

Calling the process "easy," she continued, "Everyone deserves that kind of access."

The musician ended her tweet by directing her followers to an article published by The Cut, which listed abortion rights organizations across the nation that are accepting donations. She added, "Here's a big list of places you can donate to right now."