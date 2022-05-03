Phoebe Bridgers Shares She Had an Abortion Last Year

Phoebe Bridgers is opening up about her abortion story.
On May 3, the "Kyoto" singer shared that she sought an abortion last year while on her Reunion Tour in support of her second studio album, Punisher. The candid revelation came just a day after a Supreme Court draft opinion regarding the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade—the landmark case which holds that the Constitution protects an individual's right to an abortion prior to fetus viability—leaked online.
"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," Bridgers wrote on Twitter, explaining that she went to a Planned Parenthood center "where they gave me the abortion pill."
Calling the process "easy," she continued, "Everyone deserves that kind of access."
The musician ended her tweet by directing her followers to an article published by The Cut, which listed abortion rights organizations across the nation that are accepting donations. She added, "Here's a big list of places you can donate to right now."
Bridgers, who has been dating Normal People actor Paul Mescal for more than a year, was not the only star to speak out in the wake of draft opinion leak. After a copy of the document—which suggests the Court may side with Mississippi in a pending case about the legality of the state's ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy—was published by Politico, many celebrities took to social media to share their dismay.
"Tonight our highest court declared war on more than half of its citizens—women and birthing people everywhere," Amber Tamblyn, who had an abortion in 2012, wrote in a May 2 tweet. "The overturning of Roe V Wade is a political act of violence against us and we will not accept it. We will fight and we will not stop. EVER."
The following day, Reese Witherspoon tweeted in a message to the Supreme Court, "Let Roe Vs. Wade stand. You did it in 1992. Stare Decicis. This has been decided."
The draft opinion was reportedly written by Justice Samuel Alito, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by President George W. Bush in 2005. In a statement, the Supreme Court confirmed the document's authenticity, but noted that "it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."
The final decision is set to come in late June or July and the outcome may change, according to NBC News.