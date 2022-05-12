Get Into Doja Cat’s Style Evolution (Yuh)

Doja Cat stuns on the red carpet and on the award show stage.
The "Need to Know" singer is attending the 2022 Billboard Music Awards as the second most-nominated artist of the night, walking into with 14 nominations, including Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for Planet Her and Top Viral Song.
In 2021, Doja proved she's a force to be reckoned with—both musically and sartorially. Nominated for five awards, including Top R&B Album and Top New Artist, the singer arrived to the Billboard Music Awards in a stunning black and white striped two-piece with broad, over-the-shoulder sleeves by Balmain.
She also owned the red carpet by winning Top R&B Female Artist while walking it. "I'm extremely excited," she told E! News at the time. "It's one of the most exciting moments of my career. Also, just 'cause I don't have to perform 'Say So' for the first time I think ever. So, that's great."
And the awards just kept coming. In April, she won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance with SZA for their song "Kiss Me More" off Planet Her. She shocked fans during her award speech, running up to the stage all the way from the bathroom. SZA, who walked up to the podium on crutches, joked, "You went to the bathroom for like five minutes, are you serious?"
Finally making it next to SZA to accept the award, Doja told the crowd, "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life."
On top of her relatable and candid moment, she had fans in awe of her sparkly tan, high-slit dress with gold heels—a look that combined Grammys glamour with her signature eccentric style.
Over the last five years, Doja has gone from the artist behind the viral hit "Mooo!" to the Grammy winner she is today, growing as a fashion icon along the way. In 2018, she went all in with her animal inspired looks, whether it be a cow-spotted two-piece in a music video or a hot pink, cat-inspired gown at the BET Awards.
Doja has said that dressing up played a huge part in her music, telling High Snobriety in 2019 that it's "what inspires me to make music, pretty much. I usually get on Instagram Live and I had bought a ton of costumes."
Over time, Doja's red carpet outfits have embraced moved away from whimsical costumes and toward more sensual statements.
She has also paid tribute to her roots. Notably, Doja's fashion at her recent Coachella performance (nicknamed Doechella) featured pieces curated by creative director Brett Alan Nelson that pulled from an African dystopian fairy theme.
Brett told Vogue that he also "explored beauty, seduction and heartache" before the finale look, which he described as "God mode, a punk rock-inspired aesthetic done our way."
Ahead of the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, read on to see Doja's style evolution from 2014 to 2022.