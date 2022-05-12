Get Into Doja Cat’s Style Evolution (Yuh)

Doja Cat is the second most-nominated artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. See her fashion highlights and musical milestones that brought her from a viral hit to a Grammy-winning artist.

Watch: Doja Cat GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Grammys 2022

Doja Cat stuns on the red carpet and on the award show stage.

The "Need to Know" singer is attending the 2022 Billboard Music Awards as the second most-nominated artist of the night, walking into with 14 nominations, including Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for Planet Her and Top Viral Song. 

In 2021, Doja proved she's a force to be reckoned with—both musically and sartorially. Nominated for five awards, including Top R&B Album and Top New Artist, the singer arrived to the Billboard Music Awards in a stunning black and white striped two-piece with broad, over-the-shoulder sleeves by Balmain. 

She also owned the red carpet by winning Top R&B Female Artist while walking it. "I'm extremely excited," she told E! News at the time. "It's one of the most exciting moments of my career. Also, just 'cause I don't have to perform 'Say So' for the first time I think ever. So, that's great."

And the awards just kept coming. In April, she won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance with SZA for their song "Kiss Me More" off Planet Her. She shocked fans during her award speech, running up to the stage all the way from the bathroom. SZA, who walked up to the podium on crutches, joked, "You went to the bathroom for like five minutes, are you serious?" 

Finally making it next to SZA to accept the award, Doja told the crowd, "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life."

On top of her relatable and candid moment, she had fans in awe of her sparkly tan, high-slit dress with gold heels—a look that combined Grammys glamour with her signature eccentric style.

Over the last five years, Doja has gone from the artist behind the viral hit "Mooo!" to the Grammy winner she is today, growing as a fashion icon along the way. In 2018, she went all in with her animal inspired looks, whether it be a cow-spotted two-piece in a music video or a hot pink, cat-inspired gown at the BET Awards. 

Doja has said that dressing up played a huge part in her music, telling High Snobriety in 2019 that it's "what inspires me to make music, pretty much. I usually get on Instagram Live and I had bought a ton of costumes."

Over time, Doja's red carpet outfits have embraced moved away from whimsical costumes and toward more sensual statements.

She has also paid tribute to her roots. Notably, Doja's fashion at her recent Coachella performance (nicknamed Doechella) featured pieces curated by creative director Brett Alan Nelson that pulled from an African dystopian fairy theme. 

Brett told Vogue that he also "explored beauty, seduction and heartache" before the finale look, which he described as "God mode, a punk rock-inspired aesthetic done our way." 

Ahead of the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, read on to see Doja's style evolution from 2014 to 2022.

January 2014

The then 18-year-old rapper attended the Friends 'N' Family 17th Annual Pre-Grammy Party in Los Angeles, California.

June 2019

Doja wore an all pink ensemble (which included cat ears!) for the BET Awards in 2019.

October 2019

The Hot Pink rapper posed backstage in a matching grey two-piece set during the RapCaviar Live Concert in October 2019.

October 2019

For TIDAL's 5th Annual Benefit Concert in New York City, Doja rocked an edgy ensemble, which included an ivory bustier and leather pants.

January 2020

Red hot! Doja attended the 2020 Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas wearing a red-lace dress complete with matching gloves.

October 2020

Pretty Little Thing! In October 2020, the "Say So" artist attended an event for the clothing brand wearing a gorgeous, multi-colored outfit.

November 2020

Doja stunned in a sheer-suede bustier ensemble when she attended the 2020 American Music Awards. 

November 2020

For the MTV EMAs in November 2020, Doja opted to wear a matching black crop top and shorts set complete with a patterned black sheer dress.

November 2020

Quick change! Doja stunned in her second suede outfit for the evening during the 2020 American Music Awards.

October 2020

Doja stole the spotlight in a sheer ensemble for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

January 2021

Fit for the occasion! For Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021, the "Rules" artist wore a silver wig to match her silver sheer-sequined outfit.

August 2021

Doja stunned in a gorgeous floral gown for a Dolce & Gabbana event during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. 

August 2021

For another Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy, the 26-year-old wore a floral midi dress with ruffle detail.

May 2021

Green goddess! Doja graced the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a sheer floor-length complete with a matching cape.

September 2021

For the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, the Grammy nominee wore a black corset bodysuit with purple drapery and red latex thigh-high boots.

February 2022

For Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Doja rocked black matching undergarments, paired with a white sheer fishnet dress.

March 2022

The "Need to Know" artist stunned in a black gown (which included a jaw-dropping sweetheart neckline) for the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

April 2022

For the 2022 Grammys, Doja strutted the red carpet in a studded light blue Versace gown.

April 2022

And after walking the red carpet, she changed into a tan slit gown with a similar studded texture to accept her award for Best Pop Duo or Group performance with SZA. The acceptance was slightly delayed by a bathroom break. The "Get Into It (Yuh)" singer ran to the stage out of breath, telling the audience, "I have never taken such a fat piss in my whole life." 

"I really appreciate it," Doja said of the win. "Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn't be here without you and I wouldn't be here without my fans."

