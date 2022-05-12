Get Into Doja Cat’s Style Evolution (Yuh)

Watch : Doja Cat GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Grammys 2022

Doja Cat stuns on the red carpet and on the award show stage.

The "Need to Know" singer is attending the 2022 Billboard Music Awards as the second most-nominated artist of the night, walking into with 14 nominations, including Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for Planet Her and Top Viral Song.

In 2021, Doja proved she's a force to be reckoned with—both musically and sartorially. Nominated for five awards, including Top R&B Album and Top New Artist, the singer arrived to the Billboard Music Awards in a stunning black and white striped two-piece with broad, over-the-shoulder sleeves by Balmain.

She also owned the red carpet by winning Top R&B Female Artist while walking it. "I'm extremely excited," she told E! News at the time. "It's one of the most exciting moments of my career. Also, just 'cause I don't have to perform 'Say So' for the first time I think ever. So, that's great."