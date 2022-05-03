Pregnant Sophie Turner Breaks Her Silence on Expecting Baby No. 2 With Joe Jonas

Watch : Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas EXPECTING Baby No. 2

Sophie Turner is a sucker for mom life.

After keeping mum on the subject for months, the pregnant actress has finally opened up about expecting her second child with husband Joe Jonas.

"We're so excited to be expanding the family," she told Elle UK as its June 2022 cover star. "It's the best blessing ever."

The couple—who have been dating since 2016 and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary—are already parents to daughter Willa Jones, who they welcomed in July 2020.

"It's what life is about for me—raising the next generation, she continued. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."

In March, sources confirmed to E! News that the Game of Thrones alum, 26, and the 32-year-old singer were expecting another baby, but the pair chose not to comment on the news.

Instead, Sophie has let her outfits do the talking the past few months. Her bump-showcasing ensembles have included a crop top and low-rise pants during an afternoon outing in L.A. and a striking red pleated peplum-waist evening gown on the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet.