Penelope Disick Had a Heartbreaking Reaction to Mom Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

All the small things couldn't keep us from the May 5 episode of The Kardashians.
Why? Because the new episode gave viewers a front-row seat to Travis Barker's romantic proposal to Kourtney Kardashian. While we already knew that the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee while surrounded by roses at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif., we didn't know all the drama that occurred before (and after) the big moment.
Kourtney's family—including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian—almost ruined the surprise by arriving too early to the proposal spot, but Travis was able to lead his lady to his beachside setup and pull off the heartwarming surprise, which culminated in a stunning engagement ring on Kourtney's finger.
While what Travis said wasn't recorded for the cameras, Kourtney shared in a confessional, "I feel like I'm living in a fairy tale. I couldn't have dreamed of anything more perfect. I've never in my whole life dreamt of getting married until Travis and until this relationship."
After sharing several hugs and kisses, Kourtney and Travis joined the Kardashian-Jenners and Travis' kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, for a special dinner.
Kourtney didn't want her kids with ex Scott Disick—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—to find out about her engagement online, so she left the dinner table to FaceTime them, only to get a heartbreaking reaction from daughter Penelope. "Hang up," Penelope demanded after breaking down into tears.
In a confessional, Kourtney explained that her daughter took the news "hard," adding, "I think it's a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means. Like, you know, is that taking me away?"
Though Reign didn't break down crying, he did call Kourtney's engagement news "not exciting," and Mason didn't answer her FaceTime calls.
For the record, it was Kris' decision not to invite the Disick kids, as she felt they were too young to understand what was going on and she didn't want to lie to Scott about the proposal.
As for Scott's reaction to the news? Khloe—who joined Kourtney in the other room with their sisters—claimed that he said, "You guys are gonna kick me out now. I'm not involved in the family."
When Kendall asked Kourtney if she had sympathy for Scott's situation, she said that she did but then noted in a confessional that she had no interest in making her engagement about her ex. Backing Kourtney up, Kim jumped in and snapped, "Are we so f--king crazy that we're talking about [him]? Can we talk about this tomorrow and let them enjoy their night?"
That shut down the conversation, and the family went on to celebrate Kravis' future together.
