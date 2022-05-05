Why Kanye West Walked Out During Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live Monologue

There was definitely one person not laughing at Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live monologue: Kanye "Ye" West.
In the May 5 episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed that her ex—who attended her October hosting gig—walked out during her monologue, and surprisingly, it wasn't Kim's jab about divorcing Kanye because of "his personality" that upset him.
"He wished I said the word 'filed' for divorce," Kim told sister Khloe Kardashian. "And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, 'I'm so much more than a rapper, I can't believe you said rapper.'"
In a confessional, Kim noted that her intention wasn't to offend Kanye and that the monologue was meant to poke fun at everything that was personal to her. "It's all fun and games," she added. "And, apparently, it wasn't to him."
While talking with Khloe, Kim revealed that she was frustrated, as she'd previously stood by Kanye during "speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable for me."
Khloe chimed in, "Not even just speeches. Strong public stances he's taken in many different areas that might not be your stance, but you were his wife, and that's what you do. But how is that fair for you?"
Kim went on to note that Kanye is "so used to getting exactly what he wants," but that she was ready to shut that down when it came to her, saying, "It's not gonna happen here."
Still, Kim said she is resolved to have a "healthy relationship" with Kanye for the sake of their kids: North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2.
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and was declared legally single more than a year later. In court documents obtained by E! News in February, Kim stated, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."
She is now dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.
New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.