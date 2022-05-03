Judge Rejects Amber Heard's Motion to Toss Out Johnny Depp's Defamation Case

Watch : 5 SHOCKING Moments From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard will continue.

A judge denied Heard's request to dismiss the defamation trial, in which Depp is suing Heard for allegedly ruining his reputation by "choosing to lie about him for her own personal benefit," Depp's lawyers argued in opening statements on April 12.

"We are pleased at Chief Judge Azcarate's ruling to continue with the trial after [Heard's attorney] Mr. Rottenborn failed to convince the court that there was reason to dismiss the case," a spokesperson for Depp told E! News in a statement on May 3. "We stand confident in the future of the case and for the truth to be continued to be shared."

On May 3, Benjamin Rotternborn argued that there was no "clear and convincing evidence" on Depp's part, explaining that he "can't meet his burden of proof" for the trial. Rotternborn continued, "He [Depp] can't prove Ms. Heard acted with actual malice," CourtTV reported.