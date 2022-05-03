Bre Tiesi Shares Her Pregnancy Must-Haves and Reflects on Her Journey to Parenthood

We interviewed Bre Tiesi because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Bre Tiesi is excited to celebrate Mother's Day with her mom, grandma, and stepmom this year. It's the last holiday before she becomes a mom herself, which is very special to her. She and Nick Cannon are expecting their first child together, a baby boy. In an exclusive interview with E!, Bre explained, "It's the last moment where you're looking at your whole lineage of women that created you and brought you to this kid. It's amazing to think about. And then, the baby is going to arrive and take over all the holidays, which we are so excited about, of course. We are getting ready."
Part of getting ready includes shopping for her son. Bre admitted, "I'm still learning everything as I shop." Bre recalled, "I went to a store to ask questions about shopping as a first-time mom. I got all this advice and I felt informed and more prepared to shop until she tells me. 'Well, every baby is different. They may hate this one.' So, I'm thinking to myself, 'Great, thanks so much.'"
Of course, Bre will not know her son's favorite items until he's here, but she has done a lot of research, planning, and shopping. Bre opened up about her journey to motherhood, pregnancy essentials, and the baby products she has so far, including the baby books that she and Nick are excited to read with their son.
Bre Tiesi's Mother's Day Plans
E!: What are your Mother's Day plans this year? Do you have anything special planned as a precursor to the baby's arrival?
BT: It's funny because Nick asked me that also. I'm not a mom yet, so it's my last Mother's Day as "the kid," and I want to embrace being solely on that side of it for the last time. I'm going to do a brunch with my mom, my stepmom, and my grandma and then maybe go to the beach. I will see Nick later and we will do something personal after. Next year will be my first real Mother's Day.
E!: It sounds like you're really close with your mom and the other women in your family. Is there any advice that she has given you that you wish you kept in mind more often?
BT: In our family, we're all very strong-minded, independent women. She reminds me to take it easy on myself. My family has reminded me to do what's best for me and to not put extra pressure on myself and not just doing things as a mom that other people believe I "have to do." There's so much pressure to breastfeed for a certain amount of time, but every mom and every baby is different. It's important to listen to your body and what your baby wants.
Bre Tiesi's Self-Care Must-Haves
Queen Helene 100% Cocoa Butter Stick
"I walk around with my cocoa butter stick. I bring it everywhere. It's cocoa butter in a portable stick and I just lather myself whenever I have a free moment. I actually got this from my stepmom. She had five kids and this woman does not have a single stretch mark or loose skin. None at all. So, of course I asked her what she used and as soon as she mentioned the cocoa stick, I started using one."
Pink Stork Pregnancy Flakes: Bath Salts with Pure Magnesium (Unscented)
"These pregnancy bath flakes are so affordable. They're so worth it for a relaxing, luxurious experience. I've realized pregnancy is a lot about self-love, really preparing mentally and physically for him to be there. I'm been taking a bath every night and eating mindfully and all that."
This product has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic, For All Skin Types, with Vitamin A, E, 6.7 Fl Oz
"I use a body oil at night before bed since I don't want to get oil on my clothes. I use Bio-Oil. I have really sensitive skin and that orange oil is just the best."
This product has 93,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews. It has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams, Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith, and E! shopping editors.
Vitamin E Oil for Skin, Scars & Face by Kate Blanc Cosmetics
"I always go back to those staple products that are affordable. I've been relying on Vitamin E and the cocoa stick."
This Vitamin E Oil has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Purlisse Pumpkin + Ginger Detoxifying Charcoal Mask
"I also try to use this face mask once a week."
Another fan of the mask raved, "Whoa! I got this in my FabFitFun box and I absolutely love this. I came to the site to see the other products just because of this mask. You can actually watch your pores being cleaned while this mask sets. It smells so good and feel incredible. My pores are so tiny and my skin is literally glowing after the first use. I'm so happy with this produRead more about review stating Had to leave a review!ct. You all did amazing making this mask. Absolute perfection!"
Belly Bandit Upsie Belly Pregnancy Support Band
"I have this belly band that I love. It's great because I used to waist train and wearing this is a similar concept except this one is supporting and holding a baby."
This pregnancy support band also comes in black.
Bre Tiesi's Pregnancy Fashion
E!: You are pregnant at this incredibly chic time in maternity fashion. It's nice to see you, Rihanna, Shay Mitchell, and so many other women embracing your bodies with the styles you want to wear instead of switching up your style to accommodate expectations for pregnancy fashion.
BT: I've been loving that too. I was was really happy to see more women embracing it because we're creating life. We are superhumans and I don't care if you don't like my stomach like this. My body is doing something amazing and if I want to showcase that, I can. I love that so many other women are doing the same.
E!: Are there any products that have made pregnancy a more comfortable experience for you?
BT: I have been loving everything Bumpsuit. Their products are very supportive and cute. They make the cutest biker shorts they try to make it fashionable, so you feel your best. They're not the traditional maternity clothes. So, you still feel semi-attractive when you're waddling around.
E!: Oh, stop. I saw those maternity photos and they were good. They were stunning.
BT: That's so funny you brought that up because I really wasn't showing until about the week before Nick and I took those photos. I looked exactly the same for the longest time and then the bump arrived just in time for the photos.
Bumpsuit The Short
According to the brand, this is the number one, best-selling pair of maternity shorts. It's made from super soft fabric that has a four-way stretch. It's also double lined for extra support. These shorts are available in three colors.
Bumpsuit The Support Bodysuit
Wear this supportive bodysuit on its own, with a button down shirt over it, or wear it as a layering piece under a maxi dress.
Bumpsuit The Zoe Midi Dress
This strapless dress is easy to wear and it's incredible chic. There are so many ways to style this one.
Bumpsuit The Angelina Dress
This super stretchy dress redefines pregnancy chic. It's also available in black.
Bre Tiesi's Children's Book Picks
E!: You just moved into a new house. Are you all set off with the nursery and stuff?
BT: I ordered a crib months ago and it's still not here, so I'm not gonna lie that's giving me some stress. I have a lot of the smaller things done, just not the essential furniture because I'm still waiting on it. However, we are done with wallpaper, bookshelves, lighting, curtains, and things like that. We just need the dresser and the crib.
E!: I love that you already have the bookshelves set up. Are there any children's books you are excited to read with your son?
BT: Yes, we have a lot and Nick is very huge on reading. It's very important to him. He picked out a ton of books.
Raised On Hip-Hop Vol. 3- First Words Hardcover by Jessica Chiha
"Nick got this cool hip hop baby book that he can't wait to read with the baby. It's an adorable book that's all about culture."
Green Eggs and Ham by Dr.Seuss
"My mom actually saved a lot of my baby books from when I was little. She gave us the original Green Eggs and Ham and the other stories we grew up reading together. My mom gave me all of those as a present when she found out I was pregnant and I thought it was super cute."
This classic book has 18,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bre Tiesi's Baby Must-Haves
"I will have to update you on my mom picks after the baby arrives. I know every baby is different, so I want to be prepared, but also open to switching things up based on what he needs," Bre shared along with the products she has bought so far.
E!: You are probably getting a lot of shopping advice and input throughout your pregnancy. Is there anything product that you've heard so much about that you'll need when the baby is here?
BT: A lot of people have mentioned the DockAtot and the 4Moms Swing. It sways back and forth.
4moms mamaRoo 4 Baby Swing, Bluetooth Baby Rocker with 5 Unique Motions
This baby rocker has five unique motions and speeds. It's Bluetooth-enabled with four built-in sounds and an MP3 plug-in. The cover is removable and machine washable. The device is rechargeable, which means there's no need to worry about replacing batteries.
It was also recommended by Bachelor in Paradise alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.
DockATot Deluxe Plus Dock
The DockATot was created to mimic the womb. It's an award-winning multifunctional docking station for babies 0-8+ months old. Use a DockATot for supervised lounging, playtime, and rest. It enables baby movement and supports tummy time. The DockATot is a safe spot for baby massages, diaper changes, and more. Of course, you can use this at home, but it's also light enough for easy travel.
Halsey included this in her baby registry too. It has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviwws.
Stokke Steps High Chair, 5-in-1 Seat System
"A lot of people have recommended this highchair. Everyone was swearing by it and saying it was so amazing. It's also just co clean, and sleek. It's matte black and it looks so nice."
Nuna Tavo Next Travel System with Pipa RX Car Seat
"I didn't have to do much work researching a stroller because my girlfriends got together and did that for us. They got an amazing stroller, which was so nice of them to do. The Nuna brand has really good strollers and carseats, from what I've heard. I learned that you have to make sure the carseat and the stroller are compatible, so you can just click the car seat into the stroller without having to take the baby out."
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)