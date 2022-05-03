Bre Tiesi Shares Her Pregnancy Must-Haves and Reflects on Her Journey to Parenthood

We interviewed Bre Tiesi because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Bre Tiesi is excited to celebrate Mother's Day with her mom, grandma, and stepmom this year. It's the last holiday before she becomes a mom herself, which is very special to her. She and Nick Cannon are expecting their first child together, a baby boy. In an exclusive interview with E!, Bre explained, "It's the last moment where you're looking at your whole lineage of women that created you and brought you to this kid. It's amazing to think about. And then, the baby is going to arrive and take over all the holidays, which we are so excited about, of course. We are getting ready."

Part of getting ready includes shopping for her son. Bre admitted, "I'm still learning everything as I shop." Bre recalled, "I went to a store to ask questions about shopping as a first-time mom. I got all this advice and I felt informed and more prepared to shop until she tells me. 'Well, every baby is different. They may hate this one.' So, I'm thinking to myself, 'Great, thanks so much.'"

Of course, Bre will not know her son's favorite items until he's here, but she has done a lot of research, planning, and shopping. Bre opened up about her journey to motherhood, pregnancy essentials, and the baby products she has so far, including the baby books that she and Nick are excited to read with their son.