Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen Tease What's in Store in Doctor Strange 2

Things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are about to get strange.
The new movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, could change the MCU as we know it. The cast of the Doctor Strange sequel chatted exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop at the film's May 2 red carpet in Los Angeles, teasing what's in store for their characters. (No spoilers, of course.)
"[He's] just an ever, kind of, evolving character to play," leading man Benedict Cumberbatch said about returning as the titular sorcerer. "He's snarky, he's funny, he's arrogant. But he's also human, he's frail, and he's learning. He's not rigid, so he's continually evolving, and that's why I love coming back to more of him."
Returning alongside Cumberbatch is Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a the Scarlet Witch. And after the events of the Disney+ series WandaVision left Maximoff without her family—husband Vision (Paul Bettany) and kids Billy and Tommy (Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne)—Olsen hopes that she'll will be able to find happiness in the new film.
"I think your family and your chosen family, your friends and the people you choose to surround yourself with are your support team in times of need and joy, and they're crucial," she told E! News. "And I think for Wanda, she's really isolated and alone in the world, and I think she could use a bigger family and chosen family since she's lost so many."
With Cumberbatch calling the film's opening week "the moment of truth," Marvel fans won't have to wait too much longer to hear spoilers from the latest installment, which premieres May 6.
"I'm just so excited for fans to see this," said Olsen. "I'm excited for them watch Wanda's journey continue, and I wanna know what they want from her next."
Also excited for the film's release is star Rachel McAdams, making her second live-action appearance as love interest Christine Palmer after reprising her character on the animated Disney+ series What If…?. And while Palmer may not have any superpowers, McAdams believes that women can be just as powerful without them.
"I think it's important to show all kinds of different women on the screen, every kind possible so every girl out there can relate to something," said McAdams. "I don't think they all have to be, you know, kick-ass, strong women who can beat a man up. They can be anything. So, I think just the more female-driven stories we can tell, the better, and help represent every little girl."
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres May 6, only in theaters.