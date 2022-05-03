Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Honored by Best Friend After Her Death

Watch : Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Dies at 16

Kailia Posey will be missed by many.

The Toddlers & Tiaras star's BFF Biancha shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late reality star, 16, on May 3 after news surfaced that she had died.

"To my beautiful best friend, I'll love you forever and ever," Biancha captioned a carousel of throwback photos and videos of the two together. "You were an amazing, beautiful person inside and out. Words cannot explain how painful this is, not only to me but all of the people that love you."

Biancha then reminisced about her special times with Kailia: from rehearsing together for the Ms. Teen Washington pageant to taking a trip to Jamaica together.

"I love you," she shared. "I wish I could've done something. You are in my prayers. I will miss you forever and always. Rest in paradise Kailia Posey."

On May 2, Kailia's mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman, revealed that her daughter had died. "I don't have words or any thoughts," she wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of Kailia. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."