Met Gala 2022: How To Wear the Red Carpet & After Party Trends IRL

Ah, the first Monday in May. The first day of the work week is normally rough, but Met Gala Monday fashion gives us the serotonin boost we need to get us through the week, not to mention the incredible style inspiration that will last us all season long.
This year, four trends seemed to emerge: silk, sparkle, sheer fabrics, and feathers. Hailey Bieber floated down the red carpet in a gorgeous white silk gown and robe adorned with feathers, inspired by a YSL look worn by Jerry Hall in 2002. Gemma Chan stunned in a regal Louis Vuitton look. Blake Lively's jaw-dropping, sparkly gown inspired by New York City included a color transformation on the red carpet. Kendall Jenner wore black sheer looks both on the carpet and to the after party. Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Rodrigo wore sparkly, colorful looks to the Met Gala. Other sheer standout after party looks included those worn by Winnie Harlow, Camila Mendes, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz.
But possibly the most talked about look of the night was Kim Kardashian's dress. She wore the sparkling nude translucent dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.
The amazing fashion didn't stop after the red carpet. Scroll below to see stars stun in their after party looks that also featured the sparkly sheer trends.
If you don't plan on walking any red carpets anytime soon, scroll below for ready-to-wear looks to wear the Met Gala trends in everyday life.
More To Come Regina Maxi Dress
Here's a backless satin slip dress to rock the trend like Hailey Bieber on the Met Gala red carpet.
Floerns Women's Button Front Long Sleeve Mesh Shirt See Through Sheer Blouse Tops
We're inspired by Brooklyn Beckham's sheer shirt at the Met Gala after party to wear sheer button up tops all spring and summer long.
Cartia Lace Corset
The Met Gala red carpet and after party looks prove that the sheer trend isn't going anywhere. This sheer corset is on sale now.
MANGOPOP Women's Long Sleeve Short Sleeve Glitter Sheer Mesh Tops
Want to rock the sheer and sparkle trend? This $9 top is perfect for you.
Shimmer Crew Neck Bodysuit
Kim K's nude, sparkling, translucent Marilyn Monroe dress made us think of her SKIMS Shimmer Collection.
Superdown Sophie Open Back Top
Shine bright and make a statement in this top.
Evolving Shirt Dress Pink Curve
Many celebs like Olivia Rodrigo and Emily Ratajkowski hit the red carpet and after party in colorful, sparkly styles. Make a statement with this shirt dress that comes in sizes 0-20.
Women Long Sleeve Tie Front Blouse Cardigan Satin V Neck Vintage Feather Sleeve Crop Top
As Hailey Bieber's red carpet robe shows us, the feather trend is here to stay.
Women Sexy Strapless Tube Tops
This feather tube top is so chic, and it's only $8.
