Met Gala 2022: How To Wear the Red Carpet & After Party Trends IRL

Here's how you can wear the silk, sparkle, sheer, and feather trends inspired by Met Gala looks worn by celebs like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and more.

By Carly Shihadeh May 03, 2022 9:59 PMTags
E-comm: Met Gala TrendsGetty Images

Ah, the first Monday in May. The first day of the work week is normally rough, but Met Gala Monday fashion gives us the serotonin boost we need to get us through the week, not to mention the incredible style inspiration that will last us all season long. 

This year, four trends seemed to emerge: silk, sparkle, sheer fabrics, and feathers. Hailey Bieber floated down the red carpet in a gorgeous white silk gown and robe adorned with feathers, inspired by a YSL look worn by Jerry Hall in 2002. Gemma Chan stunned in a regal Louis Vuitton lookBlake Lively's jaw-dropping, sparkly gown inspired by New York City included a color transformation on the red carpet. Kendall Jenner wore black sheer looks both on the carpet and to the after party. Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Rodrigo wore sparkly, colorful looks to the Met Gala. Other sheer standout after party looks included those worn by Winnie Harlow, Camila Mendes, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz.

But possibly the most talked about look of the night was Kim Kardashian's dress. She wore the sparkling nude translucent dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. 

The amazing fashion didn't stop after the red carpet. Scroll below to see stars stun in their after party looks that also featured the sparkly sheer trends. 

If you don't plan on walking any red carpets anytime soon, scroll below for ready-to-wear looks to wear the Met Gala trends in everyday life. 

More To Come Regina Maxi Dress

Here's a backless satin slip dress to rock the trend like Hailey Bieber on the Met Gala red carpet. 

$86
Revolve

Superdown Amerie Pleated Halter Top

Here's another way to rock the silky trend. 

$58
Revolve

Floerns Women's Button Front Long Sleeve Mesh Shirt See Through Sheer Blouse Tops

We're inspired by Brooklyn Beckham's sheer shirt at the Met Gala after party to wear sheer button up tops all spring and summer long. 

$26
Amazon

Cartia Lace Corset

The Met Gala red carpet and after party looks prove that the sheer trend isn't going anywhere. This sheer corset is on sale now. 

$64
$39
Edikted

MANGOPOP Women's Long Sleeve Short Sleeve Glitter Sheer Mesh Tops

Want to rock the sheer and sparkle trend? This $9 top is perfect for you. 

$9
Amazon

Shimmer Crew Neck Bodysuit

Kim K's nude, sparkling, translucent Marilyn Monroe dress made us think of her SKIMS Shimmer Collection.

$82
Skims

Superdown Sophie Open Back Top

Shine bright and make a statement in this top.

$54
Revolve

Evolving Shirt Dress Pink Curve

Many celebs like Olivia Rodrigo and Emily Ratajkowski hit the red carpet and after party in colorful, sparkly styles. Make a statement with this shirt dress that comes in sizes 0-20.

$69
Princess Polly

Women Long Sleeve Tie Front Blouse Cardigan Satin V Neck Vintage Feather Sleeve Crop Top

As Hailey Bieber's red carpet robe shows us, the feather trend is here to stay. 

$11
Amazon

Women Sexy Strapless Tube Tops

This feather tube top is so chic, and it's only $8. 

$8
Amazon

For red carpet-worthy hair, This Rotating Curling Iron Does Your Hair for You and It's on Sale.

