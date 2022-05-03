Why Dua Lipa, Zendaya and More Stars Were Missing from the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala wasn't on everyone's schedule.
Several A-listers were noticeably absent from fashion's biggest night on May 2, including Zendaya, who previously shut down the 2019 Met Gala when she came dressed as Cinderella. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
The Euphoria star had a good reason for missing the Met Gala, as she is currently in Boston filming the sports drama Challengers alongside Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. Last month, she told Extra that she would not be attending the ball this year but will "be back eventually."
"I'm gonna disappoint my fans here, but I will be working," she said. "Your girl's gotta work and make some movies. I wish everyone the best. I will be playing tennis."
Rihanna—who is currently expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky—understandably did not work, work, work her way down the Met Gala carpet this year, but her presence was still felt: Vogue honored the expectant mom by revealing a gorgeous marble statue of her in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dua Lipa was also absent from festivities: That's because she's currently on the road for her Future Nostalgia tour, which had a show in London on May 2.
Halle Bailey, who was recently cast to star in the Color Purple musical film, also skipped the Met Gala after tweeting on May 1 that she had to work.
Justin Bieber did not attend the 2022 Met Gala, but his wife, Hailey Bieber, did. Though it's unknown why the "Peaches" singer skipped the event, the Rhode Beauty creator told E! News on the red carpet that she was having a girls' night.
