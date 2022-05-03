Hear Gary Janetti's Thoughts on Joining RHOBH With Husband Brad Goreski

Watch : Is Gary Janetti Game For Joining RHOBH Cast?

Is Gary Janetti ready to make Bravo history?

The writer, producer and Bravo superfan revealed whether he'd be down to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with his husband, stylist Brad Goreski, in an exclusive interview on E! News' Daily Pop on May 3.

"I don't know. I don't think we would provide the kind of 'rama that's needed on the show," he said about becoming the franchise's first Real Husbands. "We're not very dramatic."

Hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love think otherwise, pointing out his prior Bravo reality TV experience on It's a Brad, Brad World, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013. But despite the show's many memorable moments—such as the Les Misérables flash mob Janetti put on at Goreski's birthday party— Janetti joked that he is still "so tired" from his time on the 10-year-old series.

Having written and produced several iconic TV shows—like Family Guy and Will & Grace— Janetti is diving back into the literary world with his second book, Start Without Me (I'll Be There in a Minute).