Norman Reedus Defends Melissa McBride's Exit From Walking Dead Spin-Off

Daryl is defending his BFF!

Last month, Walking Dead fans got some upsetting news: that Melissa McBride was exiting the planned Walking Dead spin-off series—which was set to focus on Carol and Daryl—due to "logistical issues." And now, Daryl himself, co-star Norman Reedus, is speaking up to defend her decision and argue that after 11 seasons of the post-apocalyptic horror, Melissa deserves a break.

"Twelve years is a grueling schedule," Reedus said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "She wanted to take some time off and she's doing that. She deserves it."

The new series will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. It will now only focus on Daryl, rather than the on-screen BFFs, who are the last two remaining original cast members.

Though fans may be disappointed, Norman doesn't think it's the end of Carol and Daryl's story. "I imagine those characters are going to meet back up at some point," he continued, "and they might even meet up with some other characters down the road."