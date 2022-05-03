More Jackass Antics Coming to Your Small Screen After Box Office Success

Watch : Steve-O & Margaret Cho Talk S--t & Dominatrixes: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E9)

More titty twisters and nut crunchers are in our future.

On May 3, it was announced that a new Jackass series is being developed at Paramount+. "Based off of the success of the Jackass Forever movie," Bob Bakish, President and CEO, Paramount Global, tells E! News, "we are working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+."

It's unclear whether OG Johnny Knoxville will be the star of the series, as he previously told Variety that he's ready to leave the crazier stunts to the rookies. The 51-year-old noted that the franchise has taken a toll on his body and his wife, director Naomi Nelson, "doesn't like me doing this type of thing."

Even Steve-O is ready to hang up his hat: "Filming Jackass at this age is much the same as it ever was, with two big differences," he previously told GQ. "Our bones break significantly easier. And it takes less to knock us completely unconscious. Plus, longer to wake up."