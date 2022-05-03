All the Must-See Moments From the American Idol Reunion

This episode gets a "yes" from E!, dawg.
On May 2, all of our American Idol dreams came true as fan-favorite contestants and past judges came together to celebrate 20 years of the singing competition in a special reunion episode dubbed The Great Idol Reunion. Appearances included Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, among others.
Former judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson joined current judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan for the special night. You could say Abdul's return was "Straight Up" one of the best parts of the night! (Sorry, we had to.)
The singers paired up to sing duets including season two winner Studdard with season six winner Sparks; season 10 runner-up Alaina with season 10 winner McCreery; season seven winner Cook with season eight winner Allen.
An unexpected moment from the show was when season 17 winner Laine Hardy—who was recently arrested for planting a recording device in his ex-girlfriend's apartment—performed with season 17's Laci Kaye Booth. The episode was filmed prior to his arrest.
Apart from the singing, season seven runner-up David Archuleta surprised four fans who famously cried over his loss to Cook. Plus, Ryan Seacrest even brought back his frosted tips hairstyle from the '00s and it was everything we've ever wanted and more.
See the reunion moments for yourself by reading on.
David Archuleta
Though Archuleta recently had vocal surgery and could not perform, he still made sure to surprise four of his OG fans.
Jordin Sparks & Ruben Studdard
This duo gave us chills as they sang "Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" by George Michael and Aretha Franklin.
Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery
This pair finished off the night with a duet to "When You Say Nothing at All" by Alison Krauss and Union Station.
All we have to wonder now is, do we think Simon Cowell will return for the 30th reunion?
American Idol airs every Sunday and Monday on ABC.