All the Must-See Moments From the American Idol Reunion

Watch : Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Talk "American Idol" Season 20

This episode gets a "yes" from E!, dawg.

On May 2, all of our American Idol dreams came true as fan-favorite contestants and past judges came together to celebrate 20 years of the singing competition in a special reunion episode dubbed The Great Idol Reunion. Appearances included Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, among others.

Former judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson joined current judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan for the special night. You could say Abdul's return was "Straight Up" one of the best parts of the night! (Sorry, we had to.)

The singers paired up to sing duets including season two winner Studdard with season six winner Sparks; season 10 runner-up Alaina with season 10 winner McCreery; season seven winner Cook with season eight winner Allen.

An unexpected moment from the show was when season 17 winner Laine Hardy—who was recently arrested for planting a recording device in his ex-girlfriend's apartment—performed with season 17's Laci Kaye Booth. The episode was filmed prior to his arrest.