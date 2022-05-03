Shameless’ Emma Kenney Shades Ansel Elgort’s Met Gala Look With Alexander Wang Dig

Watch : Ansel Elgort Denies Accusations of Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old

Warning: This article contains allegations of sexual assault.

Emma Kenney had no shame calling out her Hollywood peers.

The Shameless actress was apparently not happy to see Ansel Elgort—who has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl—attending the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. And she used a remark about designer Alexander Wang, who was also accused of sexual assault, to take a shot at him on Twitter.

Kenney tweeted, "Who's Ansel Elgort wearing to the met….Alexander Wang?" with several eye-rolling emojis.

Though the 28-year-old (not in a Wang design) didn't do any interviews at the Met Gala, that did not stop his past allegations from being brought to the forefront on fashion's biggest night.

On June 19, 2020, a woman named Gabby tweeted that the Divergent alum "sexually assaulted me when I was 17. I had DMed him on when it was two days before my 17th birthday and I got his private Snapchat. I didn't think he'd ever see my DM. I was just a kid and was a fan of him."