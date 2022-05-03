Lil Jon's New Show On HGTV Will Have You Shouting "Yeah!"

First he turned down for what, now he wants to do what?!?
Viewers can see a different side of rapper Lil Jon in the new HGTV series Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, in which Lil Jon and interior designer Anitra Mecadon turn dated spaces into chic living areas. And while the artist isn't exactly known for his home decor skills, he tells The Hollywood Reporter, "People just look at me as the crazy guy screaming, but you can't be like that all the time."
Instead, Jon—real name Jonathan Smith—is actually pretty calm and organized. His meticulousness is something Anitra saw firsthand when she worked with him on his Atlanta home's tequila bar around 2016. She remembers receiving a binder full of ideas that Lil Jon had, telling THR, "He did his research; he was watching the shows; he was making what we call inspiration boards and taking notes."
Of course, he likes to make the process fun too. According to the rapper, he decided that if he was going to revamp people's homes, he had to share a drink with them first. "The tequila comes as a peace offering," he explained about the show, which premiered May 2. "We go on this journey, and it's like, ‘Hey, trust us. Let's do this shot because we are in this together.' It's kind of something to break the tension of thinking about what's about to happen."
Plus, Lil Jon added, "Who doesn't wanna do a shot of tequila with me?"
As for Lil Jon's other artistic endeavors, he's expressed interest in hosting Bachelor in Paradise again. (He guest-hosted in 2021.) "It was a crazy season, and it was fun," he shared. "If they called me back to do some more stuff like that, I would definitely do it. And it just was a really cool experience because I had never really stood on my own like that and hosted a show, and I did a lot of the voice-over work. Definitely more TV for me."
Lil Jon Wants to Do What? airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on HGTV.