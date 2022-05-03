Elon Musk's 2022 Met Gala Date May Surprise You

Elon Musk made the 2022 Met Gala a family affair.
The SpaceX entrepreneur brought his mother, model Maye Musk, to the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2. Together, the mother-son duo climbed the steps in their Gilded Glamour ensembles, occasionally stopping to strike a silly pose for the cameras.
And while Elon is currently single, that's not the reason he brought his model mama as his plus-one: "My mom wanted to come, so I brought my mom!" the tech investor told Entertainment Tonight. "That is the whole reason."
This is the second time that Elon has attended the Costume Institute fundraiser with his mother, who appeared in Beyoncé's "Haunted" music video. In 2016, she joined Elon for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology"-themed gala, where she wore an electric blue jumpsuit designed by Yuna Yang.
The duo's night out comes after Elon made an offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion on April 25. Once the deal is finalized, the SpaceX founder hopes to facilitate more communication between users. "Twitter has become kind of the de facto town square," he previously shared, "so it's just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of the law."
Maye had no comment on the matter, merely telling ET, "I told him not to take on the world and the universe and he didn't listen. He doesn't listen to his mom."
Keep reading to learn more about Maye and Elon's family tree.