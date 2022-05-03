2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Elon Musk's 2022 Met Gala Date May Surprise You

Elon Musk brought supermodel mom Maye Musk as his date to the Met Gala 2022, where the duo had onlookers laughing with their silly poses.

Elon Musk made the 2022 Met Gala a family affair.

The SpaceX entrepreneur brought his mother, model Maye Musk, to the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2. Together, the mother-son duo climbed the steps in their Gilded Glamour ensembles, occasionally stopping to strike a silly pose for the cameras.

And while Elon is currently single, that's not the reason he brought his model mama as his plus-one: "My mom wanted to come, so I brought my mom!" the tech investor told Entertainment Tonight. "That is the whole reason."

This is the second time that Elon has attended the Costume Institute fundraiser with his mother, who appeared in Beyoncé's "Haunted" music video. In 2016, she joined Elon for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology"-themed gala, where she wore an electric blue jumpsuit designed by Yuna Yang

The duo's night out comes after Elon made an offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion on April 25. Once the deal is finalized, the SpaceX founder hopes to facilitate more communication between users. "Twitter has become kind of the de facto town square," he previously shared, "so it's just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of the law."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Maye had no comment on the matter, merely telling ET, "I told him not to take on the world and the universe and he didn't listen. He doesn't listen to his mom."

Keep reading to learn more about Maye and Elon's family tree.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Maye Musk, Mother

Maye was born in Saskatchewan, Canada and emigrated with her parents to Pretoria, South Africa in 1950, when she was 7. She and Elon's father, Errol, split in 1979.

After Elon moved to Canada at age 17, Maye obtained Canadian citizenship by birthright and moved there too, as did his siblings.  There, she established a dietician practice and became President of the Consulting Dieticians of Canada, per Forbes. She also worked as a model.

In 2019, after Elon sold his company Zip2 to Compaq for more than $300 million, he bought his mom an apartment in New York City, where she lived for 13 years and continued her modeling career. She is signed to the IMG Models agency. 

"I brought my children up like my parents brought us up when we were young: to be independent, kind, honest, considerate and polite," Maye wrote in her essay. "I taught them the importance of working hard and doing good things."

Denver Post Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon/Getty Images
Errol Musk, Father

Elon's father is an engineer and like Elon, was born in South Africa. In the 2015 biography Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, author Ashlee Vance wrote that Elon and his dad had a difficult relationship. In an emotional 2017 Rolling Stone interview, Elon criticized his father and talked about his upbringing, saying that after his parents split, he moved in with his dad, which, he said, "was not a good idea."

Errol told Rolling Stone, "I love my children and would readily do whatever for them."

In a 2015 Forbes interview, Elon's dad said he used to take his kids on trips overseas. "Their mother and I split up when they were quite young and the kids stayed with me," he said. "I took them all over the world."

After divorcing Elon's mother Maye, Errol married Heide, mother of Jana Bezuidenhout, who was 4 years old at the time. Errol and Heidi went on to have two daughters together before they too broke up. In 2017, Errol and Jana had a baby together, son Elliot.  

Errol told the U.K.'s Sunday Times in 2018 that Jana contacted him the previous year. "We were lonely, lost people," he told the newspaper. "One thing led to another — you can call it God's plan or nature's plan."

He added in his Sunday Times interview that he did not consider Jana his stepdaughter and that she was raised away from the family for long periods of time. He said he helps support her and their son and sees them regularly, although he does not live with them.

instagram
Kimbal Musk and Tosca Musk, Brother and Sister

Kimbal, born in 1972, is a restauranteur. He is the founder of The Kitchen, a collective of 5 restaurants that source directly from local farmers, Forbes reported in 2018. He also runs a non-profit, Big-Green, that has built 200 learning gardens in schools across the U.S., the outlet said.

Tosca, born in 1974, is a filmmaker. In 2017, she founded Passionflix, a female-focused streaming service that targets the billion-dollar romance novel industry, according to Forbes.

 

Getty Images/Youtube
Justine Wilson, First Ex-Wife (2000-2008)

Elon and Canadian-born Justine, his college sweetheart from Queen's University in Ontario, married in 2000.  In a 2010 article she penned for Marie Claire, titled I Was a Starter Wife: Inside America's Messiest Divorce, Justine said that while dancing at their wedding reception, Elon told her, "I am the alpha in this marriage."

"I shrugged it off," Wilson wrote, "just as I would later shrug off signing the postnuptial agreement, but as time went on, I learned that he was serious."

The two welcomed their first child, son Nevada Alexander, in 2002. The baby died at age 10 weeks from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). "Nevada went down for a nap, placed on his back as always, and stopped breathing," Justine wrote in her article.

The couple pursued IVF to conceive again went on to welcome five more boys—twins and triplets.

In 2008, Elon filed for divorce. They share custody of their sons.

 

instagram
Griffin & Xavier Musk, Twin Sons

Elon and Justine welcomed their twins in 2004.

instagram
Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk, Triplet Sons

Elon and Justin welcomed their triplets in 2016. 

Getty Images
Tallulah Riley, Ex-Wife (2010-2012, 2013-2016)

Elon and Tallulah, who played host greeter Angela on HBO's Westworld, married in 2010.  "It all happened very fast," she told CBS News. "We were engaged after, I think, two weeks of knowing each other." 

The two divorced in 2012, remarried a year later before the pair divorced again in 2016.

instagram
Amber Heard, Ex-Girlfriend (2017)

Elon and Amber went public with their romance in early 2017, a year after she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and Elon and second wife Tallulah Riley divorced for the second time. Months later, Elon and Amber called it quits

"I just broke up with my girlfriend," Elon told Rolling Stone. "I was really in love, and it hurt bad...Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think."

 

Instagram
Grimes: Ex-Girlfriend (2018-2022)

Elon and the singer dated on and off for about four years, starting in 2018. The two share two children. In September 2021, Elon told Page Six that he and Grimes "are, I'd say, probably semi-separated," adding, "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

In a March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, the singer said she and Elon "live in separate houses" and are "best friends."

She later tweeted, "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now." 

 

heo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME
X Æ A-Xii Musk, Son

In 2020, Elon and then-girlfriend Grimes welcomed their first child together, a son. They soon modified the spelling of his name in order to meet California's legal guidelines, which only permit letters from the English alphabet. Switching over to roman numerals, the parents agreed to spell his name, X Æ A-Xii.

"X, the unknown variable," Grimes explained on Twitter. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent." 

Grimes continued, "A=Archangel, my favorite song" with an accompanying a rat and sword emoji. "Metal rat."

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, Daughter

In her Vanity Fair interview, Grimes she and Elon privately welcomed a baby girl, their first daughter, via surrogacy.

"Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second)," she said. "Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown. People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.'"

Sideræl—pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el," is "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time," and a nod to her favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, who "chooses to abdicate the ring."

 

