Khloe Kardashian Says She "Almost Had a Heart Attack" on Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

Taking on those famous steps for the first time was quite the climb for Khloe Kardashian. The Good American founder shares how she felt making her debut appearance at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2.

Khloe Kardashian is revealing how she felt beneath her outer chic.
 
Hours after making her debut appearance at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, the Good American founder shared her candid thoughts on her first time attending the star-studded event.
 
"Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight?" she tweeted, adding that her "anxiety was through the roof."
 
In case you haven't been keeping up with last night's events: For her first ever Met Gala, Khloe arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a glittering gold floor-length Moschino gown—a look that she credited designer Jeremy Scott with creating. "I am so incredibly honored that I was invited to the MET wearing Moschino," Khloe also tweeted. "Jeremy Scott designed my dress in about 10 days."
 
In addition to her gold gown, Khloe's take on the "Gilded Glamour" theme of the evening included chic metallic sunglasses and black gloves.

But now that fashion biggest night is out of the way, Khloe also promised her followers a little bit more one-on-one time since she's been absent from social media.

Noting that the past few weeks have been a "roller coaster," she wrote, "I love you guys!! Let's chat this week. I miss you all."

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

It's worth noting that Khloe is just one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to step foot on the famous red steps of the gala. Her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner—who have attended over the years—were also present for the festivities. (And, like Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian was also making her debut.)
 
Of course they all did amazing, sweetie. Check out all the Kardashian-Jenner looks from this year's Met Gala right here.

