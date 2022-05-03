Khloe Kardashian Says She "Almost Had a Heart Attack" on Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

Watch : Met Gala 2022 MUST-SEE Moments: Kim Kardashian, Lizzo & More!

Khloe Kardashian is revealing how she felt beneath her outer chic.



Hours after making her debut appearance at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, the Good American founder shared her candid thoughts on her first time attending the star-studded event.



"Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight?" she tweeted, adding that her "anxiety was through the roof."



In case you haven't been keeping up with last night's events: For her first ever Met Gala, Khloe arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a glittering gold floor-length Moschino gown—a look that she credited designer Jeremy Scott with creating. "I am so incredibly honored that I was invited to the MET wearing Moschino," Khloe also tweeted. "Jeremy Scott designed my dress in about 10 days."



In addition to her gold gown, Khloe's take on the "Gilded Glamour" theme of the evening included chic metallic sunglasses and black gloves.