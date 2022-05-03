Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Inside Her Donut and Pizza Party After the 2022 Met Gala

Watch : Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe at Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian is ready to load up on the karbs.

After being on a strict no-carb and no-sugar diet for three weeks to be able to fit into one of Marilyn Monroe's iconic garments for the 2022 Met Gala, the SKIMS CEO, 41, shared videos from inside her epic donut and pizza party. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

"So, after the Met, I am starving," she said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on May 2. "And my favorite donuts in the entire world, in New York City, are these mini donuts. Oh my gosh, you guys. I have them in the room. How cute is this?"

Kim then panned her phone camera over to another section of the hotel room, where several boxes of large pizzas were stacked.

"You guys, I haven't had carbs or sugar in almost a month," she noted. "Definitely three weeks. This pizza—I'm so excited!"