How Kylie Jenner Honored Late Friend Virgil Abloh With 2022 Met Gala Look

Kylie Jenner celebrated Virgil Abloh's legacy at the 2022 Met Gala.

For the annual event, held May 2 at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wore a white bridal-themed look, designed by Virgil's Off-White brand. "virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020," Kylie wrote on Instagram after attending the gala. "i'm humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend."

"we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever," she concluded her note. "& thank u to the entire @off____white team !!"

Virgil, the beloved designer and artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, died in November at the age of 41 after battling cancer. "He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture," a message posted to his Instagram in November read. "Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered."

To honor him, Kylie worked closely with the Off-White team on the Met Gala gown, called "Poetry Dress."