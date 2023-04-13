These 15 Cheap Beauty Products Have Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We love shopping for drugstore beauty products because they're so accessible and affordable. More often than not, you won't have to pay over $15 to snag a brand new lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, concealer or even foundation. Despite what some tend to believe, "expensive" or "high-end" doesn't necessarily mean better, especially when it comes to makeup. In fact, you can score some cheap beauty products that work just as well, and in some cases even better, than products that cost at least $20 more. Best part is, you can find them all on Amazon.

Thanks to Amazon reviews, you can better decide which products are actually worth trying. Even if you aren't spending $35 on a lipstick, you still want to put your money towards something that's actually going to work. We searched all over Amazon's beauty section to find products that are worth $15 or less. To our surprise, we found some gems that are so beloved by shoppers, they have over 10,000 five-star reviews.

From mascara to eyeliner, lip gloss to concealer and everything in between, we found some must-try beauty products from Amazon that are both cheap and come highly recommended by reviewers. Check those out below.