Carla Rockmore’s Affordable Amazon Clothing Drop Is Designed To Make Every Woman Feel Good in Her Skin

We interviewed Carla Rockmore because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Carla's collection with Amazon's The Drop. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're a fashionista on TikTok, you are probably familiar with Carla Rockmore. The Dallas-based fashion designer joined TikTok during lockdown and she has 1.2 million followers who enjoy her styling tips, fun personality, her legendary two-story closet, and the way she embraces her age with confidence. The 54-year-old designer is "celebrating the self-expression of 50+ through fashion, fun, & fierceness," per her Instagram bio. Many of her followers refer to her as "the real-life Carrie Bradshaw." If you want to incorporate Carla's chic fashion sense into your wardrobe, she's launching a limited collection with Amazon's The Drop.

The Amazon collection is live at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT on May 3, 2022. The line is all about women feeling like their best selves in the pieces. Carla's mantra is "elle est tres bien dans sa peaux," which translated into English means "she sits well in her skin." The essence of that quote is woven into the Carla Rockmore X The Drop collection.

Carla shared photos of herself wearing the clothes along with her styling suggestions and commentary on the pieces in an exclusive E! interview.