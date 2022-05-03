Jared Leto and His Planned Doppelgänger Will Have You Doing a Double Take at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch : Why Anne Hathaway Feels Like She Just Met the Real Jared Leto

The Jared Leto imposter count tallies up.

The House of Gucci star took to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet dressed in, naturally, Gucci with the brand's creative director Alessandro Michele by his side. The two were twinning at the big event, both wearing a matching cream suit with subtle floral print and black lapel. They also carried the same maroon bag and wore the same hairstyle (beard included), topped off with a red bowtie. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

The big double-take trick came after Fredrik Robertsson shocked on the red carpet and had just about everyone believing he was Jared. Fredrik wore a bold, bird-like outfit made up of several thorny strands spreading from his body. The look created wing features that flowed with his movement. People were quick to assume it was Jared because the bold look similar to the actor's uncanny style in the past.

But, as it turned out, Jared had his own doppelgänger trick planned with Alessandro.