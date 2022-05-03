Get Tickets to 3,700+ Concerts for Just $25: Luke Bryan, Halsey, Wiz Khalifa, Shania Twain and More

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer will be here before you know it and for a lot of us, that means we will be going to concerts. If you want to see all your favorite artists and stick to your budget, Live Nation has an unbeatable deal: spend just $25 on all-in tickets for more than 3,700 concerts in North America this year. You can see Luke Bryan, Halsey, Shania Twain, Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more artists at an unbelievable price.
This deal also includes live performances from the Cheer and RuPaul's Drag Race casts. You can also attend comedy shows featuring Chelsea Handler, Dave Chapelle, Nikki Glaser, and George Lopez.
In honor of Concert Week, Live Nation is giving fans access to all Live Nation events with this special $25 offer. And, yes, that includes taxes and fees. Keep on scrolling for details on the tickets and the participating musical artists, comedians, and other performers.
Here's the rundown:
Citi Cardholders Presale
Tuesday, May 3, 2022- Citi cardholders will get access to the presale at 8 AM ET/ 5 AM PT.
Tickets on Sale for Everyone
Wednesday, May 4, 2022- Everyone will have access to tickets starting at 10 AM ET/ 7 AM PT.
Last Day to Shop
This deal ends on May 10, 2022.
Live Nation Concert Week All-In Tickets
Shop this $25 deal while you can to get an unbelievable discount.
Artists, Comedians, and Performers with Live Nation Events in 2022
070 Shake
Franz Ferdinand
Omar Apollo
24KGoldn
Freddie Gibbs
311
Gabriel Iglesias
Our Lady Peace
5 Seconds of Summer
Garbage
Parker McCollum
Aerosmith
George Lopez
Patton Oswalt
AFI
Gera MX
Pet Shop Boys
AJR
Gloria Trevi
Pitbull
GRiZ
Puddle of Mudd
Alice Cooper
Purity Ring
Alice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush
HAIM
Randy Rainbow
Alicia Keys
Halestorm & The Pretty Reckless
Ray LaMontagne
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Halsey
Rebelution
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
Hank Williams Jr.
Rels B
Anthrax
Hombres G
REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy
As I Lay Dying
Iliza Shlesinger
Rex Orange County
Asking Alexandria
Illenium
Rise Against
Atmosphere with Iration
Imagine Dragons
Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
Incubus
Rod Stewart
BANKS
Indigo Girls
Roxy Music
Barenaked Ladies
Interpol & Spoon
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Bastille
Iration
RuPaul's Drag Race
Ben Platt
Jack Johnson
Russ
Ben Rector
Jack White
Sam Hunt
Benny the Butcher
James Taylor
Sammy Hagar
Bert Kreischer
Jason Aldean
Santana & Earth, Wind, & Fire
Biffy Clyro
Jason Isbell
Sebastián Yatra
Big K.R.I.T.
Jim Gaffigan
Big Time Rush
Jimmy Buffett
Bill Burr
Sheryl Crow
Bill Maher
John Mulaney
Shinedown
Bleachers
Jon Pardi
Sigur Rós
Bon Iver
Jonas Brothers
Simple Plan
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Josh Groban
Slipknot
Bonnie Raitt
Judah & the Lion
Spoon
Boyz II Men
jxdn
Static-X
Brad Paisley
Kane Brown
Steely Dan
Brandi Carlile
Kany Garcia
Sting
Brian Regan
Keith Urban
SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA
Brooks & Dunn
Kenny Chesney
Summer Walker
Caifanes
Kevin Hart
Switchfoot
Celeste Barber
Kid Rock
Sylvan Esso
Camilo Septimo
King Princess
T-Pain
CHEER Live
Kip Moore
Tai Verdes
Chelsea Handler
KISS
Tash Sultana
Chet Faker
Koffee
Tears For Fears
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Korn & Evanescence
TECH N9NE
Chris Rock
Kountry Wayne
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Chris Young
Kraftwerk
Tenacious D
Clannad
Lady A
Tesla
Coheed and Cambria
LANY
The Airborne Toxic Event
COIN
Lauv
The Avett Brothers
Collective Soul
Lee Brice
The Beach Boys
Courtney Barnett
Leon Bridges
The Black Crowes
Daniel Tosh
Lewis Black
The Black Keys
Darius Rucker
Lord Huron
The Chainsmokers
Dashboard Confessional
Los Angeles Azules
The Chicks
Dave Chappelle
Luke Bryan
The Doobie Brothers
David Gray
Lynyrd Skynyrd
The Head and The Heart
Death Cab for Cutie
Mac DeMarco
The Killers
Debbie Gibson
The Marcus King Band
Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe
Maren Morris
The Offspring
Deftones
Margaret Cho
The Who
Denzel Curry
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Third Eye Blind
Derek Hough
Megadeth
Thomas Rhett
Devo
Metric
Tim McGraw
Dierks Bentley
Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town
Tina Fey
Disturbed
Morrissey
Train
Duran Duran
Mother Mother
UB40
EarthGang
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Vance Joy
Elvis Costello
Wanda Sykes
Enanitos Verdes
New Found Glory
Willie Nelson
Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
New Kids On The Block
Fitz and the Tantrums
Nikki Glaser
Yola
Florence + The Machine
Norah Jones
Yungblud
Foreigner
O.A.R.
Zac Brown Band
Francisca Valenzuela
ODESZA
ZZ Top
