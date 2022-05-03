Kris Jenner Reacts to Family's Legal Victory Against Blac Chyna

Watch : Kris Jenner on Getting Ready With 5 Daughters for Met Gala 2022

Kris Jenner is sharing her gratitude after her legal victory.

On May 2, a jury determined that the Kardashian-Jenners do not owe any damages to Blac Chyna, who accused Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris of defamation and contract interference. She claimed the family derailed her television career and was involved in cancelling the E! reality show Rob & Chyna. However, the jury said that Kris, Khloe, Kim and Kylie's conduct was not a "substantial factor" in causing Chyna "actual harm."

Kris, along with her family, were not in the Los Angeles courtroom when the verdict was announced because they were preparing for the 2022 Met Gala.

After arriving to the red carpet event, Kris shared her reaction to the trial's verdict. "I'm just happy it's over," she told Variety's Marc Malkin, adding that the toughest part was "going through it."

As for how she got through it, Kris said, "Pray, I live in my faith and just hope, you know, that's enough. And yeah, I'm glad it's over and I'm glad it's over for the girls. And we're here tonight to celebrate."