Joshua Jackson Is Husband Goals With Wife Jodie Turner-Smith on the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Joshua Jackson played the role of doting husband at the 2022 Met Gala, making sure that wife Jodie Turner-Smith's gorgeous dress looked perfect for her photos. Check out the cute pic here!

Jodie Turner-Smith had the best accessory on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet: her husband Joshua Jackson!

While arriving on the famed steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Joshua made sure that Jodie's incredible dress got the full attention it deserved. Dripping in diamonds, Jodie's gown featured a gorgeous—and slightly complicated!—train that split off in multiple directions. But have no fear, Joshua was there to fan it out and then stepped back to give his wife all the shine. (See every star on the red carpet here!)

The couple, who got married in 2019, also posed for photos together. Joshua, who recently starred on Peacock's Dr. Death, looked very dashing in a classic suit and white bowtie. 

Jodie, best known for her work in Queen & Slim and Without Remorse, appeared to have painted on eyebrows after she revealed that she shaved them off in March

This certainly isn't the first time Joshua has impressed us with his love for Jodie. After the couple faced some criticism after Jodie was the one the pop the question, Joshua staunchly defended her.

This certainly isn't the first time Joshua has impressed us with his love for Jodie. After the couple faced some criticism after Jodie was the one the pop the question, Joshua staunchly defended her.

