Hillary Clinton Returns to the Met Gala After 21 Years With a Very Important Message

Hillary Clinton has returned to the steps of the Met after 21 years.

On May 2, the former Secretary of State attended the 2022 Met Gala over two decades after her last appearance. Clinton, who previously served as a United States senator for the state of New York, last attended Fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2001, where she wore a classic cut dress with a leopard print. And it seems that the famed politician is set to make another splash all these years later, as she wore a deep red, custom Joseph Altuzarra gown with a very important detail: The names of several influential women from American history embroidered into the neckline and hem.

According to Vogue, some of the prominent figures included were Rosa Parks and fellow former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson. (By the way, you can see all the Met Gala attendees here, in addition to Clinton.)

In fact, Clinton's own mother Dorothy Rodham had a special shout-out on the dress.