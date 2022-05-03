2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Hillary Clinton Returns to the Met Gala After 21 Years With a Very Important Message

It's been 21 years since former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attended the Met Gala! Find out everything about her 2022 Met Gala look.

Watch: Couple Gets Engaged on Steps at Met Gala 2022!

Hillary Clinton has returned to the steps of the Met after 21 years.

On May 2, the former Secretary of State attended the 2022 Met Gala over two decades after her last appearance. Clinton, who previously served as a United States senator for the state of New York, last attended Fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2001, where she wore a classic cut dress with a leopard print. And it seems that the famed politician is set to make another splash all these years later, as she wore a deep red, custom Joseph Altuzarra gown with a very important detail: The names of several influential women from American history embroidered into the neckline and hem.

According to Vogue, some of the prominent figures included were Rosa Parks and fellow former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson. (By the way, you can see all the Met Gala attendees here, in addition to Clinton.)

In fact, Clinton's own mother Dorothy Rodham had a special shout-out on the dress.

photos
Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Altuzarra told Vogue that this was intentional, as he wanted Clinton to have a dress that had "a personal component for her."

 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"When someone like Hillary goes to the Met, it's not just like, 'there's Hillary at the Met and she's wearing a dress.' It has a lot of significance," Altuzarra said of Clinton's dress' important message. "I felt like I had to be very thoughtful about what the dress would mean to the theme and to the occasion."

As for how the gown pays tribute to the Met Gala's In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme and gilded glamor dress code? Altuzarra said he turned to vintage quilts for inspiration.

"I do think America has a very rich and long history of folk craftsmanship, which I thought was a really nice story to allude to," he explained. "People who aren't famous but who would quilt at home and create things for their families."

Needless to say, this gown is worth putting on display at the Met some day.

