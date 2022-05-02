You Have to See This Couple Get Engaged on the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Watch : Couple Gets Engaged on Steps at Met Gala 2022!

The best accessory on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet? An engagement ring!

Taking their romance to the next level, a couple who attended the 2022 Met Gala have said "Yes," not only to fashion's biggest night, but to forever with one another. While walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 2, the groom-to-be got down on one knee In front of his now-fiancée to pop the question.

Naturally, eyewitnesses then cheered in celebration as the woman accepted the ring. Following the touching moment, the pair shared a kiss before embracing in a long hug.

The bride-to-be wore a gown embellished with gold sparkles paired with white gloves, while her love sported a black suit with patent leather shoes.

Now an on carpet proposal may seem like a rare occurrence, but it's not the first time an engagement has taken place at the Met Gala.