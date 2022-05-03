2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Rapper Gunna's Puppy Purse Is the Best Met Gala Accessory of 2022

Gunna showed up to the 2022 Met Gala holding a must-see accessory: a bedazzled handbag in the shape of a dog wearing a tuxedo. See the rapper's odd and hilarious fashion statement.

By Brett Malec May 03, 2022 12:33 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsMet Gala
Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

We've got puppy love for Gunna's 2022 Met Gala look.

The 28-year-old rapper hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 2 with a must-see accessory: a bedazzled purse in the shape of a dog. Gunna rocked the literal doggie bag like nobody's business as he posed for photos at the fashion world's biggest night of the year (see every star on the red carpet here).

The sparkly, black puppy purse was even sporting a black and white tuxedo, which complimented Gunna's all-black ensemble. The music star looked dapper in a black coat that featured gold vines on it over his black suit and bowtie. Gunna completed his look with black shoes and a pair of glasses.

Gunna even shared an Instagram story with the accessory, who just so happens to be named Pablo the Pup. The bag even has its own Instagram page with several posts.

photos
Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

"I ain't no regular Pet I'm to goin the MET !!!," Pablo's account posted today before hitting the red carpet.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The leather bag is actually made by Thom Browne and retails for $2,600.

The accessory features a dog collar and gold bone charm.

Check out more must-see Met Gala looks below!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

2

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

3

See Blonde Kim Kardashian Channel Marilyn Monroe at 2022 Met Gala

John Shearer/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

In Moschino

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lucy Boynton

  

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cardi B

  

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cara Delevingne

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani

In Vera Wang

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski

      

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner

   

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Addison Rae

     

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Nicole Peltz Beckham

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Ciara

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Christine Baranski

In Thom Browne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Maisie Williams

    

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Simone Ashley

In Moschino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Alessandro Michele & Jared Leto

In Gucci

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Bad Bunny

    

John Shearer/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr

    

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lily Allen

    

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Danai Guria

      

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

In Versace with Chopard jewelry

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jacob Elordi

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jeremy Strong

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dakota Johnson

In Gucci

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gunna

    

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala tonight, May 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

2

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

3

See Blonde Kim Kardashian Channel Marilyn Monroe at 2022 Met Gala

4

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

See the Moment Blake Lively's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed