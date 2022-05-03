Rapper Gunna's Puppy Purse Is the Best Met Gala Accessory of 2022

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

We've got puppy love for Gunna's 2022 Met Gala look.

The 28-year-old rapper hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 2 with a must-see accessory: a bedazzled purse in the shape of a dog. Gunna rocked the literal doggie bag like nobody's business as he posed for photos at the fashion world's biggest night of the year (see every star on the red carpet here).

The sparkly, black puppy purse was even sporting a black and white tuxedo, which complimented Gunna's all-black ensemble. The music star looked dapper in a black coat that featured gold vines on it over his black suit and bowtie. Gunna completed his look with black shoes and a pair of glasses.

Gunna even shared an Instagram story with the accessory, who just so happens to be named Pablo the Pup. The bag even has its own Instagram page with several posts.