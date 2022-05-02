10 Gift Baskets That Will Arrive Just in Time for Mother’s Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mother's Day is May 8, which means the time to shop for a Mother's Day is getting shorter and shorter. If you're stuck on what to give the mom in your life, gift baskets make really solid options.

Gift baskets look thoughtful, they're always put together in cute ways and there's tons of little goodies for her to enjoy. Although gift baskets with food and sweet treats are really popular, you can also get ones with beauty and self-care products. It's the kind of last-minute gift idea that doesn't really look last minute, so it's perfect.

We've rounded up some gift baskets from Amazon, Cheryl's Cookies, Harry & David and more that you can still get delivered right in time for Mother's Day. Check those out below.