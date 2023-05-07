10 Gift Baskets That Will Arrive Just in Time for Mother’s Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is May 14, which means the time to shop for a Mother's Day is getting shorter and shorter. If you're stuck on what to give the mom in your life, gift baskets make really solid options.
Gift baskets look thoughtful, they're always put together in cute ways and there's tons of little goodies for her to enjoy. Although gift baskets with food and sweet treats are really popular, you can also get ones with beauty and self-care products. It's the kind of last-minute gift idea that doesn't really look last minute, so it's perfect.
We've rounded up some gift baskets from Amazon, Cheryl's Cookies, Harry & David and more that you can still get delivered right in time for Mother's Day. Check those out below.
Harry & David Deluxe Favorites Gift Basket
This gift basket is popular among Harry & David fans, and even comes highly recommended by shoppers. It comes with Moose Munch Premium Popcorn, white cheddar cheese, crackers, chocolate truffles and more.
Draizee Spa Gift Basket Set
This gift set comes in a fun shoe "basket," making it extra cute and unique. According to Amazon shoppers who bought these as Mother's Day gifts, they were well-received. As one reviewer wrote, "Bought four of these for Mother's Day. Great gift. The shoe was perfect and the fragrance was nice. Everyone loved them."
Bath and Body Gift Basket Set
For a more traditional looking gift basket, this highly-rated set from Amazon makes a great choice. It comes with nine pieces including extra large bath bombs, coconut oil and a luxurious bah towel. According to Amazon reviewers, the scent is amazing.
Godiva Sweets Gift Basket
Nothing says "I love and appreciate you, mom" like a gorgeous gift basket filled with all the Godiva chocolates she could ever want. Prices start at just $40 for a deluxe sized basket.
Cheryl’s Cookies Dog and Owner Treats Gift
Shopping for dog mom? This gift set from Cheryl's is just the thing she'll appreciate.
Bonnie & Pop Dried Fruit Gift Basket
Not only do you get tasty dried fruit, the gift basket itself is super cute. It has over 6,900 perfect reviews on Amazon and reviewers who gave this as a gift said the recipients were very happy. One even called it a "delicious gift that keeps on giving."
Harry & David Deluxe Mother’s Day Gift Tin with Wine
Want a gift basket (or tin) that's sure to impress? This deluxe gift set from Harry & David comes with fruit, popcorn, covered pretzels of all kinds, biscuits, shortbread cookies and so much more. No wonder it's a popular item right now!
Full Bloom Sweet Treats Gift Basket
This gift basket is filled with all kind of tasty treats from Cheryl's, Harry & David, The Popcorn Factory and more.
Good Morning! Breakfast Tray
This may not be your typical "basket" but it's still a great option nonetheless. This tray has everything you need to treat the mom in your life to everything she needs for a lovely Mother's Day breakfast in bed.
Mother’s Day Godiva, Fruit & Sweets Gift Basket
If you're willing to splurge a bit, this beautifully put together gift basket has it all from fruits to chocolates to caramel corn.
—Originally published May 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM PT.