Ulta Apologizes for "Insensitive" Email About Kate Spade, Who Died by Suicide

After sending an email that insensitively referenced the late Kate Spade—who died by suicide in 2018—Ulta Beauty has issued an apology.

According to TMZ, the beauty retailer sent an email to its mailing list on May 1 that read, "Come hang with Kate Spade and get $15 off." On May 2, Ulta Beauty sent a new email addressing the matter as a human "error."

"In an email we recently sent featuring the kate spade new york brand fragrances, a very insensitive choice of words was used and for that we are very sorry," the email began. "We have the utmost respect for the kate spade brand and the joy it brings to the beauty and fashion industries. At Ulta Beauty, our teams are human, and this was truly an error with no intent to do harm."

The brand then went on to acknowledge the month of May's significance as Mental Health Awareness Month.

"We're keenly aware that May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental health is a very serious and important issue in this country, and not something we would ever take lightly," the message read. "We are working internally to ensure something like this never happens again."