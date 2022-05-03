Billie Eilish Assures Cardi B That She Didn't Call Her "Weird" at 2022 Met Gala After-Party

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

The couple, who sported coordinating Valentino looks at the Met Ball, changed into a whole new set of outfits for the Ricardo Tisci after-party at Cipriani, where guests watched SAINt JHN—in a denim Gucci suit and Prada sneakers—perform. At one point, he brought out Jnr Choi to perform "To the Moon."

"Brooklyn and Nicola were in newlywed bliss," a source said, "they looked really happy and in their own world."