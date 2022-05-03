Billie Eilish Assures Cardi B That She Didn't Call Her "Weird" at 2022 Met Gala After-Party

Don't believe everything you read on fashion's biggest night.
On May 2, both Cardi B and Billie Eilish stepped out to attend the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. After making headlines for their showstopping ensembles, the two made waves because of something Billie allegedly said about Cardi.
According to one online report, Billie called Cardi B "weird" at a Met Gala after-party held at the Standard's Boom Boom Room. But if you ask these ladies, it's just not true.
"I hate the internet cause one, how do y'all turn one of the most lit parties into drama?" Cardi B asked on Twitter. "Two, ‘ocean eyes' is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f--kin baby. Yesterday, from the Met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yall wanna turn everything into mess?"
And if that wasn't enough to clear the air, Cardi B also shared voice memos between herself and Billie. Spoiler alert: There's no drama here, folks.
"Oh my God, I was so worried that you were going to see that," Billie was overheard saying in regards to the headline. "I was f--king calling the people around you weird because everybody was coming up to you, shoving their phones into your ass. And I was like, ‘Just look at her with your eyes!'"
Cardi replied via voice memo, "The internet is trying to divide us. They don't understand that you're my baby."
Rumors aside, both Cardi and Billie appeared to have an unforgettable night as they attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's annual benefit. This year's show is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," part two of a yearlong extravaganza about the relevancy and power of American Fashion.
For the red carpet event, Cardi stunned in a custom Versace gown, which had her dripping in gold chains from head to toe. Billie wore a Gucci dress with sheer, green sleeves and a purple flower.
