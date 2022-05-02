TikTokers Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett Confirm Break Up

TikTok stars Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett have called it quits after a year of dating “to take time to focus on our own careers,” they shared in a statement.

By Tamantha Gunn May 02, 2022 9:09 PMTags
BreakupsCouplesTikTok
Watch: 6 TikTokers Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind

TikTokers Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett are no longer in sync. 

On May 2, Nessa, 19, confirmed rumors that she and Jaden, 21, had split after more than a year of dating. 

"last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health," she shared in a joint statement to her Instagram Story. "please don't send hate or make assumptions. we would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. we love you all so much."

Nessa's post comes just days after fans noticed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, on April 28, Jaden refuted the rumors on his Instagram Story, writing, "Just so everyone is clear I didn't unfollow anyone. I definitely don't handle things online."

"Life isn't what it seems," he added. "Sad to see things roll out like they are but I don't want this."

photos
TikTok Stars to Follow

A day before that, Nessa shared a TikTok video, set to Sufjan Stevens' 2015 song "Fourth of July," of herself appearing to cry in bed. The "Dying on the Inside" singer turned off the comments to the post.

Nessa and Jaden were first romantically linked in February 2021 after releasing their song "la di die." Last June, Jaden confirmed that he and Nessa were dating during a joint radio interview with Audacy host Kevan Kenney.

instagram

Trending Stories

1

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Heat Up Don't Worry Darling Trailer

2

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

3

Joey Lawrence Marries Actress Samantha Cope in California Wedding

And this past January, Nessa told Seventeen that she and Jaden had moved in together, adding that the energy in the house was "insane" after they finished setting up their studio. 

"It's so crazy because every now and then, we'll go up to each other and we'll be like, 'Babe, I have this idea,'" she continued. "And then we'll sing each other the lyrics and see if the other thinks it's cool. It's like we're each other's tests."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Heat Up Don't Worry Darling Trailer

2

Naomi Judd Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame After Her Death

3

Joey Lawrence Marries Actress Samantha Cope in California Wedding

4

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Reveals the Actor Has a "Mystery Illness"

5

Of Course Vanessa Hudgens Is a Boho-Chic Princess at the 2022 Met Gala