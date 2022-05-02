Bridgerton Star Bessie Carter Has Two Legendary Actors For Parents

Watch : Get Bridgerton Season 2 Fashions for Less!

We knew Prudence Featherington was regal—but Hollywood royalty, too?!

Bessie Carter, who plays Prudence on the hit Netflix drama, is the daughter of two of the most respected actors in the industry. Her father is Jim Carter, who played Mr. Carson on Downton Abbey, and her mother is Imelda Staunton, the Oscar-nominated actress who played Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films.

Jim and Imelda, who wed in 1983, appeared alongside Bessie in the BBC series Cranford in 2007. Jim played Captain Brown, Imelda played Miss Octavia Pole and Bessie was the maid.

Bessie, who got her big break on Bridgerton, has also appeared on the BBC television series Howards End.

Jim earned four Emmy nominations for his work on Downton Abbey and reprised the role in the 2019 feature films Downton Abbey and this year's Downton Abbey: A New Era. His film credits include Shakespeare in Love, My Week With Marilyn and Ella Enchanted.