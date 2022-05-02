Pregnant Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at His First Performance Since Arrest

Sydney Gawlik/Smoker's Club Fest

The outlet reported that Rocky, who was born Rakim Mayers, had been "under investigation" for an incident that occurred in California last November. According to police reports obtained by NBC News, the shooting victim, who survived, told police that Rocky, while accompanied with two other people, allegedly "approached him with a handgun on the street," adding that Rocky "shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand."

Rocky was released from jail less than three hours after posting bond at $550,000. His next court date is set for Aug. 17 and his attorneys have not publicly commented on the arrest.



While some fans wondered if Rocky's arrest would have an impact on his relationship with Rihanna, all signs point to a couple on a united front. In addition to this weekend's concert, the pair recently stepped out for dinner together.