Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's New Iron Chef

It's the culinary moment we've all been waiting for...

Iron Chef is back and it's all-new: So grab your aprons and specialty knives because you're not going to want to miss it. The reimagining of Iron Chef begins June 15 on Netflix.

And it may be new, but thankfully, some familiar faces come along with it. Alton Brown will be returning to the kitchen stadium to host alongside Kristen Kish. Additionally, Mark Dacascos will reprise his role of The Chairman.

This time, the series will be "reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all," the series description reads. "It's been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity."

The most successful Challenger will then return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever "Iron Legend." Exciting, right?