Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's New Iron Chef

Something's heating up and it's not just the summer sun! That's right, an all-new Iron Chef is coming to our small screens this June. Get all the details here!

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

It's the culinary moment we've all been waiting for...

Iron Chef is back and it's all-new: So grab your aprons and specialty knives because you're not going to want to miss it. The reimagining of Iron Chef begins June 15 on Netflix.

And it may be new, but thankfully, some familiar faces come along with it. Alton Brown will be returning to the kitchen stadium to host alongside Kristen Kish. Additionally, Mark Dacascos will reprise his role of The Chairman.

This time, the series will be "reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all," the series description reads. "It's been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity."

The most successful Challenger will then return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever "Iron Legend." Exciting, right? 

2022 TV Premiere Dates

And in a teaser released on May 2, we get a look at what's to come. And tbh, we can't wait.

"I'm Alton Brown, the king of competitions has returned," Brown says in the clip. 

Kish adds, "And I'm Kristen Kish. Along with Alton we'll be guiding you through all of the exciting cooking combat. An epic battle royale with the chance to be crowned the Iron Legend."

The Food Network's Iron Chef, which was based upon the Japanese cult sensation, first premiered in 2013. The new series will consist of eight 45-minute episodes.

Get ready to see the chefs battle it out when the new Iron Chef premieres June 15 on Netflix.

