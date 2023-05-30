These Top-Rated Small Appliances From Amazon Are Perfect Great Graduation Gifts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Graduation season is here, which means it's time to start thinking about what you're going to gift the newly grad in your life. If you're shopping for someone who's graduating high school or college this year, there are a ton of great gifts you can get for really affordable prices.
Small appliances make perfect graduation gifts because they're cute and compact, making them ideal for dorms or smaller apartments. We're talking small air fryers, rice cookers, coffee makers, blenders and more. They're practical, are sure to get a ton of use and most of the options in this gift guide are also really affordable on Amazon.
Obviously, your newly grad deserves only the best, so we searched for small appliances that had the best Amazon reviews. Ahead, shop all of our top picks ahead of graduation.
Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer
This compact air fryer from Dash comes in six colors including black, white and teal. It can be used to make fried food healthier in a fraction of he time it typically takes. It can be used to cook frozen nuggets, fish sticks and other snacks. It has over 30,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say these are cute, convenient and easy to clean. Plus, it makes cooking "fun."
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Amazon reviewers love this rapid egg cooker from Dash and your graduate will do too. It has over 115,000 five-star reviews, and numerous reviewers called this a morning routine "game changer." As one reviewer wrote, "If you are on the fence about getting one of these, GET ONE. It really is as easy as it sounds to have a perfectly cooked egg, no guesswork. Makes healthy eating a breeze in the morning! Where has this been all my life!?"
Hamilton Beach Personal Blender for Shakes and Smoothies
This $23 blender has over 101,000 five-star reviews. It's compact and perfectly sized for small apartments, and it even comes with a travel lid so you can take it on the go.
Dash Deluxe Mini Waffle Maker
Chances are you've seen this cute little waffle maker everywhere. But it's not only adorable, it also works really well according to Amazon shoppers. As one reviewer wrote, "I had no idea what a small waffle maker could do for my life." This is sure to delight the graduate in your life.
Dash Mini Rice Cooker
This may be a 2-cup rice cooker, but it can also be used to make oatmeal, stew, soup, quinoa and pasta. It works fast, comes in six colors and it's pretty affordable at just $20. It has 39,000 five-star reviews, and one shopper says it gives them perfect rice all the time.
Dezin Electric Hot Pot and Non-Stick Sauté Pan
This multipurpose appliance can be used to cook and sauté without the use of a stove. It's perfect for dorm rooms, and one reviewer said they've cooked everything from ramen to steak to baked apples in this thing.
Dash Clear View Toaster
This compact toaster can defrost, reheat and toast a variety of baked goods in a short amount of time. It has over 11,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say it works well and takes up very little counter space. Plus, it just looks cute! Like other Dash products, there are several colors to choose from.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Got a coffee lover to shop for? You can't go wrong with a Keurig! The K-Mini was designed to fit smaller spaces and is travel mug friendly. It has over 85,000 perfect reviews and shoppers can't stop raving over the great coffee it makes.
Dezin Electric Hot Pot Rapid Cooker
This electric hot pot is perfect for college students. It can be used to make ramen, soup, oatmeal and more in a a short amount of time. It's cute, compact and on sale right now for $30. As one reviewer wrote, "This pot is easy to use and is portable. It heats my noodles up faster than a pot on a stove would and cooks my meat well too. Perfect for traveling or for college students to bring to school. Would recommend."
Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker
Move night anyone? This compact popcorn popper was designed to be quick and easy to use. It has over 24,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers love that it makes delicious popcorn that's also healthy. It's $25, and there are three colors to choose from.
