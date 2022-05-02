See the Moment Olivia Wilde Was Served Jason Sudeikis Custody Papers Onstage at CinemaCon

Video of Olivia Wilde being served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis has surfaced.
On April 26, the actress-director was delivering a presentation for her upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas when an unidentified woman stepped to the stage with a manila envelope labeled "personal and confidential." A source later told E! News that the mysterious package contained custody papers from Wilde's ex, with whom she shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.
In footage captured from the event, Olivia was seen in the middle of her speech when she stopped to pick up the envelope from the edge of the stage.
"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want. Not just material, tangible things—like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars," she said, before abruptly pausing her presentation. She then asked the woman, who was standing offscreen, "Is this for me?"
With the envelope in her hand, the 38-year-old made a comment about its "very mysterious" nature and told the crowd, "I'm gonna open it now because it feels timely. Is this a script?"
After taking out a stack of paper and reading its top page, Olivia said, "Okay. Got it. Thank you."
Without a missing a beat, she resumed her presentation, asking the audience to picture "the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful."
The filmmaker added, "What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what's right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that's designed to serve you? That's the big question at the center of Don't Worry Darling."
Following the incident, a source told E! News that the custody papers were related to the jurisdiction of Olivia and Jason's children, and the Ted Lasso actor had "no prior knowledge" about when or how the documents were going to be handed to his ex.
The source continued of Jason, 46, "He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."
CinemaCon officials were also taken aback by the unscripted interruption. Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon LLC, told E! News in a statement, "We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorized to be there. In light of this incident, we are reevaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees."
E! News confirmed in November 2020 that Olivia and Jason had ended their seven-year engagement after almost a decade together.
The following year, a second source told E! News the former couple's co-parenting relationship was a "work in progress," adding that the family unit was "very important" to Olivia.
"She wants to make co-parenting work and will do what it takes," the second insider shared. "She tries to just keep the peace. She knows she is a great mom and will always do what's best for her kids."