You Won’t Believe Which Bling Empire Star Works for Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim

Our favorite worlds are colliding.
Bling Empire fan favorite and fashion obsessive Kane Lim is an employee at Jason Oppenheim's brokerage—so does that mean there's a Selling Sunset crossover about to happen?
The Oppenheim website describes Kane as "an experienced Real Estate Developer and agent [who has] sold three properties in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach" and "has recently focused his attention on Residential projects and Commercial properties in Asia."
His Oppenheim Group profiles continues, "Kane takes pride in his interpersonal skills and his ability to know what the wants and needs of buyers and sellers are. He possesses an innate understanding of market trends and enjoys the challenges and rewards of real estate transactions." The website does not mention how long Kane has been working for the agency.
This is what our Netflix collab dreams are made of—though fans are understandably surprised by the news.
One user wrote on Twitter, "What the f––k? How?" with another adding, "I was wondering why they never show any guys on the show."
But this isn't the first time Kane has worked with the Selling Sunset crew.
Last month, Kane put his L.A. home on the market for $1.8 million and Chrishell Stause was his agent, according to People.
The listing described the 1,516-square-foot property as a "tranquil Mount Washington oasis," with "emotionally compelling" design and "sophisticated details and materials."
Season two of Bling Empire—which focuses on the lives of wealthy East Asian and East Asian-American socialites based in Los Angeles and stars new cast members Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris—drops May 13 and season five of Selling Sunset premiered April 22.
Selling Sunset and Bling Empire are available to stream on Netflix.