Trixie Mattel Has Us Gagged With Trailer For Discovery+ Series Trixie Motel

Watch : Trixie Mattel Confused Iggy Azalea for a Drag Queen

Trixie Mattel is going to have to drag guests out of their motel rooms, they're that chic.

The drag queen, whose real name is Brian Firkus, is set to take viewers behind the scenes of the recent renovation she undertook to create the "gaggiest, most iconic motel that has ever existed" in the Discovery+ series Trixie Motel. Available to stream on the platform beginning June 3, the eight episode series will detail Trixie and partner David Silver's efforts to bring the mid-century modern Palm Springs motel up to their standards.

But after splashing out $2 million on the investment property, the couple tries to save some money by bringing in their friends, including Lisa Vanderpump, Zooey Deschanel, Iggy Azalea, Orville Peck and more. And it wouldn't be a true Trixie Mattel production without the one and only Katya Zamolodchikova, a.k.a. Brian McCook.

While fans have to wait for the premiere of Trixie Motel to see the full reveal, the drag queen gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of the premises and we've got one word to describe it: Pink!