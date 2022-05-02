Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Launches Adaptive Collection for People With Limited Mobility

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

For the first time, Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS just dropped a collection with adaptive solutions to the brand's wide range of products. These have that signature SKIMS style with functionality that prioritizes the ease of use for people with limited mobility. The pieces have hook and eye closures at the front of the garments, which make it easier to take the pieces on and off. Additionally, these closures are very discrete, compared to zippers and velcro which may add bulk under clothing.

SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede told Fast Company that they "recognized a gap in the market to offer adaptive solutions that are not only accessible and easy to wear, but that are also extremely comfortable, sleek, and available in an assortment of shades and sizes."

This collection includes a bralette, thong, boyshorts, and briefs in four colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.