Original Queer Eye Star Announces Retirement From TV

It's an end of an era.

Rachael Ray reunited with original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Kyan Douglas to look back on his record 114 appearances on her daytime television show on May 2. As the reality star put it, "I've done more episodes of Rachael Ray than I did of Queer Eye."

But Kyan is ready to put his on-screen gigs behind him, as life behind him: He announced to the audience that he'll be ending his TV career at the age of 51. "I just feel ready to move on to something else. I don't know what that is yet, but things come to an end and the universe will fill a void, so it's time to step away and see what's next for me."

Of course, this is merely his TV retirement. Kyan shared that he's open to new opportunities, even though he's loved working with Rachael on guest makeovers for the past decade.